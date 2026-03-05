Israel News

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Aaron Kaplowitz, president of the U.S.-Israel Business Alliance, told JNS that state elected officials should “publicly say that California is open for business to Israeli entrepreneurs.”
The U.S. ambassador to Israel checked up on the prime minister following online conspiracies claiming he had died.
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
“This isn’t simply an American or Israeli issue; it’s a global problem,” said the Israeli FM.
The victims were in their 70s, United Hatzalah said, and were reportedly trying to get to a shelter.
The eight-page criminal complaint was filed by a Likud lawmaker and an Israeli NGO after newly released documents suggested that Jeffrey Epstein was involved in payment made to the former Israeli premier
“The Iranian regime is deliberately firing at civilian populations and harming religious buildings of all faiths,” Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar said.
“If these democracies were attacked in this way, would they accept a distorted symmetry between ‘all parties?’” said Israel’s foreign minister.
“I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz ... A new beginning of hope to all of you, my dear friends,” said the Israeli premier.
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military’s actions have the “potential to influence the gains of the campaign,” noting the thwarting of Palestinian terrorists in Tehran and the expanded campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Human Rights Watch “has not condemned Iran’s use of cluster munitions or launched a campaign on the issue,” said NGO Monitor.
Six people suffered smoke inhalation in the attack on the northern coastal city as the Health Ministry reports thousands hospitalized since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion.”
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