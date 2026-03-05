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Israel News

The latest Israel news, analysis and opinions on politics, business, government, society, culture and more. JNS.org covers everything from breaking stories to in-depth reports on Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

Los Angeles
U.S. News
Israeli-founded companies created 20,000 jobs in California in 2024, report says
Aaron Kaplowitz, president of the U.S.-Israel Business Alliance, told JNS that state elected officials should “publicly say that California is open for business to Israeli entrepreneurs.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in a video on X, March 17, 2026. Source: X/Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel News
WATCH: Huckabee visits Netanyahu to ‘make sure he’s OK’ after viral rumor
The U.S. ambassador to Israel checked up on the prime minister following online conspiracies claiming he had died.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) and Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) battle for position during the second quarter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 16, 2026. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images.
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar greets Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Jerusalem, March 17, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/ GPO.
Israel News
Sa’ar praises Estonia for support as FM visits, warns Iran threatens all
“This isn’t simply an American or Israeli issue; it’s a global problem,” said the Israeli FM.
Mar. 18, 2026
David Isaac
Ramat Gan
Israel News
Iranian missile kills elderly couple near Tel Aviv
The victims were in their 70s, United Hatzalah said, and were reportedly trying to get to a shelter.
Mar. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak speaks during a protest against judicial reform in Tel Aviv, June 24, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Complaint seeks police probe into Ehud Barak and Wexner Foundation
The eight-page criminal complaint was filed by a Likud lawmaker and an Israeli NGO after newly released documents suggested that Jeffrey Epstein was involved in payment made to the former Israeli premier
Mar. 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Missile fragments from an Iranian attack on Jerusalem damaged the roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and fell near other Old City holy sites, including the Armenian Patriarchate, the Jewish Quarter and the Temple Mount near Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Source: @Israel/X.
Israel News
Iran missile fragments hit Jerusalem holy sites
“The Iranian regime is deliberately firing at civilian populations and harming religious buildings of all faiths,” Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar said.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at “The Future of Judea and Samaria” conference in Jerusalem, Oct. 29, 2025. Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.
Israel News
Sa’ar rebukes Western leaders calling for talks in face of Hezbollah aggression
“If these democracies were attacked in this way, would they accept a distorted symmetry between ‘all parties?’” said Israel’s foreign minister.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wishes Iranians a happy Nowruz, March 16, 2026. Credit: Facebook/MFA.
Israel News
Netanyahu wishes Iranians freedom on Persian new year
“I take this opportunity to wish you a happy Nowruz ... A new beginning of hope to all of you, my dear friends,” said the Israeli premier.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right) and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo (left) during a situational assessment at Northern Command, March 16, 2026. Credit: IDF
Israel News
IDF chief: ‘Significant achievements recorded overnight in Iran’
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military’s actions have the “potential to influence the gains of the campaign,” noting the thwarting of Palestinian terrorists in Tehran and the expanded campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
People inspect the damage at the scene where an Iranian missile wounded two civilians and damaged property in Eilat, southern Israel, on March 14, 2026. Photo by Yehuda Ben Itach/Flash90.
Israel News
Human Rights Watch silent as Iran drops cluster bombs on Israel
Human Rights Watch “has not condemned Iran’s use of cluster munitions or launched a campaign on the issue,” said NGO Monitor.
Mar. 17, 2026
David Isaac
Firefighters work at the site of a strike in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on March 16, 2026. Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Six lightly injured by Hezbollah rockets in Nahariya
Six people suffered smoke inhalation in the attack on the northern coastal city as the Health Ministry reports thousands hospitalized since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion.”
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Senior Contributing Editor
In search of clues about an imminent attack on the Islamic Republic
Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
Doctors Without Borders is getting the treatment it deserves
Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
Gal Hirsch should be hailed, not hated
Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
Burying Ran Gvili, but not the Israeli spirit
Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
Parents, beware of nannies and the nanny-state
Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
Zubin Mehta’s tone-deaf chutzpah
Ruthie Blum
Amanda Yakobovits
Opinion
A walk down Cypress Avenue
Amanda Yakobovits
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