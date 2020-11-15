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News   Israel News

IDF strikes Hamas targets in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip

Israeli aircraft and tanks hit “underground infrastructure and military positions” belonging to the terror organization, says the military.

Nov. 15, 2020
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched at Israel from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 4, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched at Israel from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 4, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

The Israeli military struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Saturday in response to rocket fire on southern and central Israel.

“IDF fighter jets, helicopters and tanks shelled underground infrastructure and military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. The attack was carried out in response to rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the military said in a statement.

The rocket attack came just days after the one-year anniversary of the elimination by Israel of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative Bahaa Abu al-Ata. On Nov. 11, the day before the anniversary, the IDF deployed additional Iron Dome batteries to southern Israel, and airline approach vectors were altered.

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire were heard in Ashdod and Kibbutz Palmachim in the south, as well as in several cities in central Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed the strike, saying two launches from Gaza were identified.

No Israeli casualties or damage were reported.

“The IDF conducts ongoing situation assessments and acts decisively against any attempt at terrorist activity against the citizens of the State of Israel and the violation of its sovereignty,” said the statement.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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