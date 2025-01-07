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News   Israel News

Israeli snowboarders rescued from mountain in Japan

The three Israelis, who had been stranded on Mount Hakuba, suffered only minor frostbite.

Jan. 7, 2025
JNS Staff
Three Israeli snowboarders meet with Israeli Consul Avinoam Mizrachi (second from right) moments after their rescue from the slopes of Mount Hakuba, Japan. Photo: Embassy of Israel in Japan.
Three Israeli snowboarders meet with Israeli Consul Avinoam Mizrachi (second from right) moments after their rescue from the slopes of Mount Hakuba, Japan. Photo: Embassy of Israel in Japan.

Three Israeli snowboarders were rescued on Tuesday morning after becoming stranded on the snow-covered slopes of Mount Hakuba in northern Japan. They emerged from their ordeal having suffered only minor frostbite. The group was immediately met by Israeli Consul Avinoam Mizrachi, who had been coordinating rescue efforts.

“Throughout the night and morning hours, our embassy staff worked tirelessly around the clock, coordinating with all relevant Japanese authorities and the U.S. Ambassador,” said Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen. “The consul personally traveled to the site and has just met with the rescued individuals. We are relieved that our concentrated efforts proved successful and our three young men were brought to safety,” he added.

The extraction was carried out by an experienced Japanese rescue team.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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