Lebanese army claims first phase of Hezbollah disarmament complete

The Lebanese Armed Forces said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its national disarmament plan, expanding its control in the country’s south as part of efforts to “extend the state’s authority exclusively through its own forces over the entirety of Lebanese territory.”

In a statement, the army said it had “achieved the objectives of the first phase” of the plan, which focused on “expanding the Army’s operational presence, securing vital areas, and extending operational control” in the South Litani Sector, excluding land “that remains under Israeli occupation.”

Israel continues to hold five strategic hilltop positions inside Southern Lebanon along the border, citing the need to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its attack capabilities near Israeli communities.

The “Shield of the Homeland” (Dir al‑Watan) plan is the Lebanese army’s official five‑phase roadmap to disarm all non‑state militias in Lebanon, with a focus on Hezbollah.

Lebanese Armed Forces commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Dec. 20 that the military was finishing the first phase of its disarmament plan.

Thursday’s statement did not mention Iran’s Lebanese terrorist proxy Hezbollah, which attacked Israel the day after the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, opening a second front on Israel’s northern frontier that lasted until a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Beirut and Jerusalem on Nov. 27, 2024. The truce halted large‑scale cross‑border fighting and severely weakened the group, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States, Israel, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The agreement requires the terrorist group to be disarmed, starting in areas adjacent to Israel, with the Lebanese army mandated to establish a monopoly over arms in the country under the terms of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and a subsequent Lebanese Cabinet decision.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement on Thursday, said the ceasefire agreement “states clearly that Hezbollah must be fully disarmed,” calling this “imperative for Israel’s security and Lebanon’s future.” The PMO added that Lebanese efforts are “an encouraging beginning” but “far from sufficient,” given Hezbollah’s Iranian-aided rearmament efforts.

In a separate statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that, “despite the statements published today in Lebanon, the facts remain that extensive Hezbollah military infrastructure still exists south of the Litani River.

“The goal of disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon remains far from being achieved,” it continued, sharing a video showing the locations of Hezbollah sites that have yet to be dismantled in Lebanon’s south.

“Hezbollah continues to rearm with the support of Iran, whose foreign minister is arriving today for a visit to Lebanon,” it stated. “Hezbollah is rearming faster than it is being disarmed. Furthermore, it is regrettable that there are instances of cooperation between elements within the LAF and Hezbollah.

“It should be emphasized that the IDF’s strikes against Hezbollah do not delay the goal of disarming the organization - on the contrary, they advance it,” it said.

“Israel expects LAF efforts to disarm Hezbollah to continue south of the Litani and throughout all other parts of Lebanon, in full accordance with the ceasefire agreement,” Jerusalem’s statement concluded.

Despite the statements published today in Lebanon, the facts remain that extensive Hezbollah military infrastructure still exists south of the Litani River. The goal of disarming Hezbollah in southern Lebanon remains far from being achieved.

This can be seen in the attached… pic.twitter.com/NPTIEbUapQ — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) January 8, 2026

A Lebanese security source told Reuters the Lebanese army’s announcement signaled that no armed group would be permitted to stage attacks from Southern Lebanon.

In his December statement affirming that the first phase of the weapons consolidation plan was near completion south of the Litani River, Salam also previewed the next stage.

“The state is ready to move on to the second phase, namely confiscating weapons north of the Litani River, based on the plan prepared by the Lebanese army pursuant to a mandate from the government,” his office said.

Jerusalem has continuously struck Hezbollah targets since the ceasefire took effect, in response to the terrorist group’s attempts to rebuild its offensive capabilities in violation of the truce. The IDF warned on Dec. 18 that Hezbollah is rapidly rebuilding its capabilities in Lebanon despite ongoing airstrikes since the truce took hold last year.

The IDF announced on Thursday afternoon that it had struck “a terrorist from the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Zaita area of Southern Lebanon,” in the Sidon District.

In a later statement, the IDF confirmed that the strike in the Zaita area eliminated Alaa Hussein Hawrani, which the military described as “a drone operator in the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

“During the war, he was involved in the rehabilitation of infrastructure, force activation, and attempts to gather intelligence on IDF troops in the area,” the statement said, noting that Hawrani’s terrorism “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

An Israeli official participated in a meeting in Naqoura on Dec. 19, at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters, aimed at ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah.

“During the meeting, ways to promote economic projects were discussed in order to underscore the mutual interest in removing the Hezbollah threat and ensuring sustainable security for residents on both sides of the border,” the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem said. “The meeting is a continuation of the security dialogue aimed at ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah by the Lebanese army,” it added.

Despite pressure from Washington and Jerusalem for Beirut to disarm Hezbollah, the group’s secretary-general, Naim Qassem, has repeatedly rejected efforts at disarmament, including on Dec. 28, when he called seizing the group’s weapons “an Israeli-American plan.”