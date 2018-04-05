Likud, climbing in polls, is projected to win 32 seats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision on Tuesday to revoke a compromise that would have prevented the mass deportation of illegal African migrants in Israel appears to have benefited his Likud Party.

According to a poll conducted by Channel 10 News, if a general election were held now, Likud would win 32 Knesset seats—far more than any other party.

The poll predicted 21 seats for the Yesh Atid Party, 13 for the Joint Arab List and only 12 for the Zionist Union.

Habayit Hayehudi was projected to secure 10 seats. Meretz, which just elected Knesset member Tamar Zandberg as party chairwoman, and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu Party were predicted to win seven seats each.

The poll showed Yisrael Beytenu, under Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, collecting five seats, which is the same number projected for United Torah Judaism.

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis’s as-yet unnamed new party and Shas would win four seats a piece.