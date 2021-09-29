Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar named next Israeli Air Force chief
A veteran fighter pilot who served as commander of the Tel Nof Airbase, Bar replaces Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin in the role.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday announced the appointment of Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar as the next commander of the Israeli Air Force.
Bar is slated to replace IAF chief Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin.
Bar is a veteran fighter pilot who served as the head of an operational squadron and as commander of the Tel Nof Airbase.
This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.