Israel prepares post-Hezbollah Lebanon peace pact

Israel is working to draft a comprehensive peace agreement framework with Lebanon that could be implemented once Hezbollah is no longer a factor, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said on Monday.

Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington, Leiter said Jerusalem aims to prepare a “full-fledged peace agreement, A-Z” and “put it on the shelf,” ready for use when conditions allow.

Israeli Ambassador @yechielleiter says Israel is pushing to draft a full Israel-Lebanon peace agreement now and “put it on the shelf,” so it is ready the moment Hezbollah is removed from the equation.



Referring to the July 14-15 talks in Rome, he said the vision includes… pic.twitter.com/2isiGEntyh — Or Shaked (@Or_Shaked) July 6, 2026

“Imagine for a moment that there is no Hezbollah, just Lebanon and Israel,” he said, outlining a vision that includes trade, visas, embassies and tourism.

Leiter said Israeli and Lebanese teams are expected to meet in Rome on July 14–15 to begin discussions through working groups on key issues, including border disputes.

“It would be like negotiating the Abraham Accords,” he said, noting that points of contention would be addressed through structured talks between “two sovereign countries” recognizing each other’s security needs.