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News   Israel News

Israel prepares post-Hezbollah Lebanon peace pact

Teams from Jerusalem and Beirut will meet in Rome to draft a full peace agreement ready for implementation once the Iranian terror proxy is no longer a factor.

JNS Staff
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter speaks during a signing ceremony hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington on June 26, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter speaks during a signing ceremony hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington on June 26, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israel is working to draft a comprehensive peace agreement framework with Lebanon that could be implemented once Hezbollah is no longer a factor, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter said on Monday.

Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington, Leiter said Jerusalem aims to prepare a “full-fledged peace agreement, A-Z” and “put it on the shelf,” ready for use when conditions allow.

“Imagine for a moment that there is no Hezbollah, just Lebanon and Israel,” he said, outlining a vision that includes trade, visas, embassies and tourism.

Leiter said Israeli and Lebanese teams are expected to meet in Rome on July 14–15 to begin discussions through working groups on key issues, including border disputes.

“It would be like negotiating the Abraham Accords,” he said, noting that points of contention would be addressed through structured talks between “two sovereign countries” recognizing each other’s security needs.

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