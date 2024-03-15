More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Palestinian Authority police officers embroiled in terror

Some 80 members of the P.A. security forces were involved in acts of terrorism between 2021 and 2023, according to Regavim.

Akiva Van Koningsveld
PA Security Forces
Palestinian Authority Security Forces at a checkpoint in the Samaria city of Nablus (Shechem), Nov. 3, 2007. Photo by Wagdi Ashtiyeh/Flash90.
(March 15, 2024 / JNS)

Almost 80 members of the U.S.-trained and armed Palestinian Authority security forces have been implicated in acts of terrorism against Israeli civilians and military personnel in the past three years alone, according to research published by the Jerusalem-based Regavim Movement think tank on Friday.

The report, titled “Officers by Day, Terrorists by Night,” provides a detailed account of dozens of cases in which P.A. police officers “turned their Western-supplied guns against the State of Israel,” Regavim said.

Regavim’s research primarily relies on official “martyrdom proclamations” released by the P.A.'s ruling Fatah faction and Ramallah’s security organs. The study focuses exclusively on P.A. employees with terror links and does not include countless attacks perpetrated by Fatah members.

Between January 2021 and December 2023, 44 P.A. officers were declared “martyrs” by Ramallah after being killed by Israeli forces while perpetrating acts of terror. Seven others sustained injuries. During the same period, Israel arrested at least 25 members of the P.A. Security Forces (PASF) on various terrorism charges.

The figures are likely an underestimate, Regavim noted, as they do not include PASF terrorists who managed to escape justice or whose connection to the P.A. has not been made public in any way.

“To continue to claim that the P.A. is a moderating force that fights terrorism is to prop up the same failed concepts and paradigms that collapsed on Oct. 7,” said Regavim director Meir Deutsch. He charged that “these attitudes and misperceptions endanger the safety and security of every citizen of Israel.”

Late last month, a P.A. police officer murdered two Israelis at a gas station outside the town of Eli in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

The P.A. has one of the largest per capita security forces in the world, trained and armed by the U.S. and other Western nations. Members of the PASF have a long history of carrying out terror attacks. Last year, Fatah boasted that most of its “martyrs” served in the PASF.

In addition, the Hamas terror group has recruited “dozens” of PASF operatives, using them as combatants and for intelligence gathering, Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster reported in mid-2023.

In the weeks after Hamas launched its Oct. 7 massacre, a group of commanders in the Palestinian security apparatus issued a letter threatening an insurrection in Judea and Samaria unless P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas supported the “total and open confrontation.”

Under the terms of the Oslo Accords, which the Jewish state signed with Palestinian terrorist leader Yasser Arafat in the 1990s, the newly created P.A. was tasked with fighting terror in Areas A and B of the disputed area.

Many elements of Israel’s security brass support the P.A.'s control over parts of Judea and Samaria as a “moderating force,” as opposed to Hamas and other Iran-backed terror groups.

In September, local media revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government approved the transfer of an unknown number of U.S.-supplied armored vehicles from Jordan to Ramallah.

At the time, Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the matter and the Defense Ministry recently denied a request under the Freedom of Information Law, the Hakol Hayehudi outlet reported earlier this week.

The Biden administration wants the P.A. to also assume control of the Gaza Strip after the war against Hamas ends, a move that Jerusalem has so far resisted.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
EXPLORE JNS
Crime scene police tape
U.S. News
Florida, California Jewish day schools evacuate due to bomb threats
“There is no cause in the world that’s served by scaring children,” stated Rep. Jared Moskowitz. “If your grievance leads you to a K-12 school, you’re the problem.”
October 13, 2026 12:59 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Released hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal waves the Israeli flag as he arrives to Beilinson hospital, Oct. 13, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
“One year later, it’s remarkable how much has changed. The situation is far from perfect, but the progress is real, and the world is better for it.”
October 13, 2026 08:32 AM
Joshua Marks
Protesters against NHS cooperation with Israel's Planatir firm hold up a large banner outside their offices in Soho Square during a demonstration in London, England on October 1, 2026. Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images.
World News
Medical staff antisemitism flagged in UK
The Campaign Against Antisemitism identified five anti-Israel healthcare professionals, while a separate report details a BBC Arabic reporter’s posts about killers of Israelis.
Oct. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressing a delegation of the Consistoire central israélite de France in Jerusalem on Oct. 11, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
World News
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
“What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode,” said the Israeli president.
Oct. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
11:07
White House asks Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign
09:14
Suspected ISIS supporter, 18, arrested over plot to attack IDF soldiers in Jerusalem
08:59
Ben-Gvir: Arab lawmakers backing Palestinian state don’t belong in Knesset
08:28
Joint List: No backing for next gov’t without progress toward Palestinian state
08:08
Eight Jewish educators win inaugural global teaching award
07:47
Kushner marks one year since release of last 20 living Israeli hostages
07:27
Judea and Samaria leaders take on fake news with new information hub
07:12
EU foreign ministers ‘regret’ delay of PA vote
06:52
IDF expands warnings on unexploded ordnance after deadly school hike blast
06:33
Houthis threaten US interests if Washington joins Saudi strikes in Yemen
06:13
Board of Deputies meets UK home secretary to discuss antisemitism
05:51
Sea of Galilee water reserves fall to lowest level in a century
05:28
Likud calls for Netanyahu corruption trial to be dropped after former AG testimony
05:06
Trump mocks ‘gays for Palestine’ at Ohio rally
04:48
FM Sa’ar meets Albanian leaders to strengthen bilateral ties
04:34
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Netherlands becoming leading antisemitism hotspot
04:27
Slain hostage’s mother asks Germany to end UNRWA funding
04:05
Israel orders deportation of three foreign activists over photos at Hebron checkpoint
03:44
Israeli amputee completes Ironman World Championship in Hawaii
03:22
Herzog honors Israel Bonds, praises economic support
03:01
Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
02:48
Israel Airports Authority: Nothing unusual found on Delta plane after bomb threat
02:41
Samaria: IDF foils Islamic Jihad terror attack
02:39
Palestinian terror suspect caught filming Bnei Brak light rail
02:25
Searches underway at Ben-Gurion Airport after anonymous bomb threat
02:19
Trump downplays reports that China, Russia are helping Iran
02:01
Netanyahu visits students wounded in northern Israel explosion
01:40
IDF strikes kill Hamas, PIJ terrorists in southern Gaza
01:20
Israeli student killed in hike blast named as Elazar Yair Wilensky
00:07
Mental health treatment among Israeli youth up 32% since 2022
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
08:43
Paris urges Abbas to reverse Palestinian election postponement
08:31
IDF troops find M16 rifle hidden behind washing machine in Samaria
08:24
MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
08:23
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
08:15
Israel Police: Several hurt in blast in northern Israel
08:07
Samaria: Two Palestinians arrested for attacking Jewish shepherd, 15
08:03
EU establishes new security mission to support Lebanese forces
More Updates
JNS TV
Mahmoud Abbas
JNS TV / Judeacation
Palestinian Media Watch documents PA praise and justification of Oct. 7
October 13, 2026 07:29 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
Daniel S. Mariaschin