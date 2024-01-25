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News   Israel News

Raisi: Iran and Turkey agreed to support Palestinian terror

“We both agreed to support the Islamic resistance in Palestine,” the Iranian president said following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Raisi, Erdoğan
Then-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Jan. 24, 2024. Credit: IRNA.
(Jan. 25, 2024 / JNS)

Iran and Turkey have agreed to back terrorist organizations fighting against Israel, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi proclaimed on Wednesday following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speaking alongside Erdoğan at the presidential palace in Ankara, Raisi said, “In the talks we had with the Turkish president...we both agreed to support Palestine. We both agreed to support the Islamic resistance in Palestine,” according to Tehran’s semi-official Student News Agency.

“We must seek the formation of a just [world] order...and surely our cooperation with Turkey and with other countries can be very effective in this regard,” stated the Iranian leader. “We have no doubt that measures should be taken against the Zionist regime [Israel].”

Raisi also accused the United States of supporting Israeli “crimes” and repeated Tehran’s appeal for Muslim countries to cut ties. “What is happening in Palestine and Gaza is a crime against humanity...and the United States and the West are supporting these crimes,” he charged.

For his part, Erdoğan said the two had discussed issues relating to Israel, Syria, the South Caucasus and Afghanistan.

“Regarding the Palestinian issue, both Turkey and Iran have a common position,” he noted.

“We talked about Israel’s inhumane attacks on Gaza and the need to end these attacks and to take important steps in this regard. Regarding the Palestinian issue, we reiterated our support once again and we will increase our cooperation in this regard,” concluded Erdoğan.

The Iranian regime’s official IRNA news agency reported that, as part of Wednesday’s visit, Erdoğan and Raisi signed 10 partnership agreements, including in the field of energy cooperation.

Iran has tripled its enrichment of uranium to 60%, reversing a slowdown earlier in 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency recently reported. Uranium enriched to 60% purity is just a short technical step away from 90%, considered weapons-grade.

On Jan. 14, the Islamic Republic declared Hamas’s victory over Israel at an event in Tehran, marking 100 days since the terrorist group’s deadly Oct. 7 terror onslaught on the country’s northwestern Negev region.

Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and wounded thousands in the Oct. 7 attacks. In addition, terrorists took some 240 people hostage.

“Palestine has emerged victorious and the Zionist regime and its allies have bitten the dust,” said Raisi, adding: “Peace talks were of no use, the end of Israel is inevitable.

“The Palestinians have raised the level of war from a fight using stones to a war using missiles and drones. We have also declared that we will support Palestine and the resistance groups,” he affirmed.

Two months ago, Erdoğan told his country’s parliament that the Jewish state would soon be destroyed. “Right now, I am openly saying with clear conscience that Israel is a terrorist state,” said the Islamist leader.

“Hey Israel: You have an atomic bomb, a nuclear bomb. And you are making threats with this. We know this. And your end is near,” he continued.

“You can have as many nuclear bombs as you want, but you’re on your way out,” added Erdoğan.

After a long diplomatic cold spell, ties between Turkey and Israel had warmed, but they have slid backwards as Erdoğan continues to side with Palestinian terror groups. Erdoğan has long been a champion of the Palestinian cause and his government harbors members of Hamas.

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs said in a 2021 report that Hamas’s headquarters in Istanbul has directed hundreds of terrorist attacks against Israelis and laundered millions of dollars.

“Turkey collaborates with terror organizations on both the ideological and operational levels. Terrorists working on Turkish soil establish infrastructures and plan terror attacks against Israel,” the report noted.

In the wake of its ground operation against Hamas in Gaza, Israel’s National Security Council raised its travel warning to Turkey to the highest level, urging all Israelis there to leave the country immediately.

Iran Hamas Defense and Security Terrorism
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.
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