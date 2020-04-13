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News   Israel News

Report: Israel-China corona-lab deal stalls over DNA database access

Israel’s largest HMO refuses to work with a Chinese government firm that is supposed to be supplying six fully outfitted testing labs, for fear of compromising the DNA data of its 4.9 million members.

Apr. 13, 2020
Magen David Adom medical team members handle a coronavirus test sample at a drive-through testing site in Tel Aviv on March 22, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Magen David Adom medical team members handle a coronavirus test sample at a drive-through testing site in Tel Aviv on March 22, 2020. Photo by Flash90.

Israel’ largest health-care provider, Clalit, has decided not to cooperate with a Chinese government company on coronavirus testing for fear that it would compromise the DNA data of its 4.9 million members, the N12 news site reported on Sunday.

The Israeli government intended to contract for the Chinese firm to supply six coronavirus testing laboratory facilities, complete with equipment and testing kits. However, Israel’s desire to protect its DNA database is holding up the deal.

The N12 report noted that no country gives other nations access to its DNA database, which is considered a sensitive national asset that can be used for good purposes, such as developing medicines, but that can also be exploited.

Israel is negotiating to add a clause to the contract that would bar China from accessing the DNA database, the report said.

The delay in the finalization of the deal is apparently one factor why Israel is not conducting the daily number of tests it aimed to be carrying out by this time.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Foreign Policy
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