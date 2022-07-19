More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

UN demands Israel free terrorist on grounds of ‘severe mental disorders’

The imprisonment since 2015 of Ahmad Mansara, 20, who together with his cousin carried out a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, “has deprived him of childhood,” says the U.N.

Jul. 19, 2022
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Zeev. Nov. 10, 2015. Photo by Muammar Awad/Flash90.
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Zeev. Nov. 10, 2015. Photo by Muammar Awad/Flash90.

The United Nations is demanding that Israel release, on mental health grounds, a Palestinian terrorist convicted on two counts of attempted murder.

On Oct. 12, 2015, in an attack caught on security cameras, Ahmad Manasra, who was then 13 years old, and his cousin, Hassan Khalid Manasra, 15, both residents of Beit Hanina, stabbed a 13-year-old boy and a security guard outside a candy shop in Jerusalem’s Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood. The younger victim sustained critical wounds, and since the attack has suffered from mental-health problems. The security guard suffered serious wounds.

Ahmad Manasra was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison, which was shortened to nine and a half years after his case was appealed to the Supreme Court. He is due for release in approximately two and a half years.

Recently, the Israel Prisons Service transferred Manasra to a psychiatric hospital due to suspicions that he was attempting to harm himself. His lawyer claims Manasra is schizophrenic, in a psychotic state and wants to die.

“Ahmad’s imprisonment for almost six years has deprived him of childhood, family environment, protection, and all the rights he should have been guaranteed as a child,” said a post on the official Facebook page of the U.N.'s Geneva headquarters.

The post does not mention why Manasra is in prison.

“This case is haunting in many respects and his continuous detention, despite his deteriorating mental conditions, is a stain on all of us as part of the international human-rights community,” the post states.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

United Nations Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin