More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Yahya Sinwar’s low-tech mechanism for staying alive

The system relies heavily on handwritten notes and a network of couriers, according to “The Wall Street Journal.”

Sep. 18, 2024
Yahya Sinwar
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza City, April 13, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90.

Hamas’s top leader, Yahya Sinwar, has managed to elude Israeli efforts to locate him thanks to a low-tech communications system developed during his time in prison, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The system, which relies heavily on handwritten notes and a network of couriers, has allowed Sinwar to direct Hamas operations while hiding underground in Gaza. This has frustrated Israeli attempts to track and target the Oct. 7 mastermind.

Arab ceasefire mediators have provided insight into Sinwar’s communication methods. A typical message from the Hamas leader is handwritten and passed through a chain of trusted couriers, some of whom may be civilians. The messages often use complex codes that vary depending on the recipient, circumstances and timing.

According to the WSJ, the Israeli military declined to comment on the matter, while Hamas did not respond to questions about Sinwar’s communication methods. Sinwar’s approach to evading detection has become increasingly sophisticated following Israeli strikes that killed other high-ranking Hamas and Hezbollah officials. The assassination in Beirut of Hamas deputy political leader Saleh al-Arouri in January prompted Sinwar to further tighten his security measures, according to the report.

The rudimentary communication system has its roots in Hamas’s early years and was refined during Sinwar’s time in Israeli prisons. As the founder of Hamas’s internal security police, Sinwar developed methods for distributing encoded messages within prisons, including wrapping letters in bread balls that could be tossed between cells and wards.

Israel estimates that Sinwar spent years planning for a major conflict, including the construction of an extensive tunnel network and the establishment of a communication system designed to circumvent modern intelligence-gathering techniques.

The effectiveness of Sinwar’s methods has made it difficult for Israeli forces to confirm his location. His role has become increasingly crucial following the assassination, reportedly by Israel, of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

Sinwar’s cautious approach has at times slowed ceasefire negotiations, according to the WSJ.

However, despite the challenges posed by his communication methods, Sinwar has managed to relay messages quickly when necessary. For example, he sent a condolence letter to Haniyeh within hours of an Israeli airstrike that killed three of the latter’s sons in April.

The Hamas leader’s ability to evade detection highlights the limitations of even the most sophisticated intelligence-gathering techniques when faced with determined low-tech counter-measures. As Thomas Withington, an expert on electronic warfare and an associate research fellow at London’s Royal United Services Institute think tank, noted, “That split second where you forget discipline, that can sign your death warrant.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin