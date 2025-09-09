Israel orders Gaza City evacuation after Netanyahu announces start of ‘major action’

( Sept. 9, 2025 | Updated Sep. 9, 02:14 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday morning issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of Gaza City, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the beginning of “major action” there.

Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab Media Branch in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, said on Tuesday the military was “determined to defeat Hamas and will operate in the Gaza City area with great force.

“For your safety, evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid Corridor toward the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone,” Adraee’s message continued. “Remaining in the area is extremely dangerous.”

Adraee also published a phone number for noncombatants to report attempts by Hamas terrorists to block the evacuations: 052-9625830.

Netanyahu announced on Monday night that the IDF had struck several tower blocks used as terrorist bases in the Strip, calling the attacks “the beginning of the major action in the ground maneuver in Gaza City.”

During a visit to the Israeli Air Force’s underground command center in the Kirya military headquarters in central Tel Aviv, the premier said that some 50 of these towers were toppled over the previous two days.

“Now, all of this is only an introduction, just the beginning, to the main and more powerful operation: a ground maneuver by our forces, who are now organizing and gathering to enter Gaza City,” he continued.

Addressing the almost one million Palestinians who remain in Gaza City, Netanyahu added: “You have been warned: Get out of there.”

An Israeli security source told Israel Hayom that so far, approximately 100,000 people have left Gaza City. However, the Jewish state’s security establishment believes that up to 300,000 Palestinians could remain in the area, according to the outlet.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in remarks on Monday night, “We are expanding activity in order to achieve the decisive defeat of Hamas, and are operating offensively and proactively in all arenas.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday reiterated his warning that if Hamas terrorists refuse to lay down their arms and release all remaining hostages, “they will be destroyed and Gaza will be ruined.”

“The hurricane struck Gaza yesterday with unprecedented force. Thirty high-rise terror buildings were attacked and destroyed, and dozens more terror targets were bombed and eliminated,” said Katz.

The strikes were meant to “disrupt observation and terror infrastructures” and pave the way for the IDF’s ground assault, he added.

The moves are part of the IDF’s implementation of the Aug. 8 Cabinet decision to occupy Gaza City.

On Sept. 4, the military announced that it already controlled roughly 40% of the city after intensifying its ground offensive against Hamas.

Netanyahu on Aug. 14 outlined his parameters for ending the Gaza war.

The conditions for victory were listed as the disarmament of Hamas; the return of all 48 remaining hostages; the demilitarization of Gaza; Israeli security control; and establishing an alternative civilian administration.