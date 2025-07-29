Israeli Air Force intercepts Houthi missile launched from Yemen

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists in Yemen that set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other parts of central Israel on Tuesday night.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The IAF intercepted a ballistic missile launched late on July 25 by Houthi terrorists in Yemen. The missile fire came less than 24 hours after the Air Force downed a drone fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis overnight on July 24.

The Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks on the Jewish state—including a direct missile hit near Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4—since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

In response, the Israeli Air Force on the night of July 6 carried out a series of strikes targeting Houthi infrastructure in Yemen, including facilities at the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa and Salif, as well as a power plant.

Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the terrorist group, including an operation on May 28 called “Golden Jewel,” targeting the airport in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital city, Sanaa.