Israeli FM Sa’ar to meet Secretary of State Rubio in Washington

The visit will be Gideon Sa'ar's first trip to the U.S. capital as foreign minister.

JNS Staff
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
(Aug. 24, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is leaving for the United States on Sunday night and will meet with Secretary of State Marcio Rubio in Washington on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said.

The diplomatic tête-à-tête comes amid Israeli deliberations over IDF ground forces taking control of Gaza City from Hamas after nearly two years of war.

The two diplomats met in February during Rubio’s visit to Jerusalem.

The foreign minister will also meet with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, whom he hosted in Israel in May after the murder of two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington.

During his first visit to Washington since being appointed foreign minister last November, Sa’ar will also meet with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and with American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) leadership, and will host a reception for American Jewish leaders and Christian friends of Israel.

