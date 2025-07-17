Israeli Health Ministry warns of extreme heat wave

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s Health Ministry warned the public on Thursday to avoid staying out in the sun for prolonged periods amid a “severe to extreme” heatwave that was expected to last through Sunday.

“It is important to drink water frequently, regardless of activity level, and to stay—as much as possible—in air-conditioned places,” the ministry stated, also urging citizens to “avoid unnecessary physical exertion.”

The statement recommended that the elderly and people with chronic illnesses avoid being outdoors altogether during the coming four days.

“Whenever outdoors, it is advised to wear a wide-brimmed hat, light and comfortable clothing and apply sunscreen with a minimum sun protection factor of 30,” the ministry added.

The Israel Meteorological Service, part of the Ministry of Transportation, on Thursday morning warned of “unseasonably hot up to very hot and dry (sharav) conditions in most regions,” in particular until Friday.

The highest temperatures were expected in the Jordan Valley, reaching 44.5 degrees Celsius/112.1 degrees Fahrenheit at noon on Thursday.

The heatwave was also expected to affect the Judean Foothills and Israel’s coastal plain, where temperatures will reach up to 38 degrees Celsius/100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, the service predicted.

In the nation’s capital, Jerusalem, the temperature was expected to rise to 34.2 degrees Celsius/93.56 degrees Fahrenheit at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Only along the immediate coastline will temperatures remain slightly above 30 degrees Celsius/86 degrees Fahrenheit, the service stated.

The past Hebrew year was the warmest on record in the Jewish state in the last 75 years, the Israeli Meteorological Service revealed in October.

The year, which was marked by a particularly warm summer and mild winter, surpassed the previous record warmth set a decade and half ago in 2009-2010. The hottest reading last summer was 48 degrees Celsius or 118.4 degrees Fahrenheit, which was recorded in the Jordan Valley.