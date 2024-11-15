Israeli strikes reportedly spur Iran to build tunnel in central Tehran

( Nov. 15, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

Iran has launched construction of what it describes as a “defensive tunnel” in central Tehran, according to a Tuesday report by the Tasnim news agency, with officials citing recent Israeli strikes on Iranian territory as the impetus for the project.

The underground passage, located in the city’s center, will link a major metropolitan transit station to Khomeini Hospital, providing protected subterranean access to medical care in the event of aerial attacks on the capital’s streets.

Speaking to Tasnim, which is known for its close ties to Iran’s conservative establishment, Tehran’s transportation chief emphasized the unprecedented nature of the project: “This marks the first time in our nation’s history that we’re constructing a civilian tunnel for preparedness purposes in the capital.”

The tunneling initiative reflects Iran’s broader strategy of underground fortification, which it has deployed extensively to protect its nuclear program, ballistic missile capabilities and air-force assets. Tehran has recently showcased multiple documentation of its subterranean infrastructure, including footage of underground ballistic-missile- storage and launch facilities, as well as a substantial underground air base housing combat aircraft.

While Iran cites this civilian project as a response to Israeli actions, it bears noting that during last month’s retaliatory strikes, Israel exclusively targeted facilities associated with Iran’s military industrial complex and security forces, with no civilian installations among the targets.