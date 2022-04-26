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News   Jewish Life

B’nai B’rith, KKL-JNF to honor Jews who rescued fellow Jews during Holocaust

Holocaust Remembrance Day will see the “Jewish Rescuers Citation” conferred on those who operated in France, Holland, Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, then-Czechoslovakia and Denmark.

Apr. 26, 2022
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp in Poland. Sept. 19, 2021. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp in Poland. Sept. 19, 2021. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.

The B’nai B’rith World Center in Jerusalem and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL-JNF) plan to hold a joint Holocaust commemoration ceremony on Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day on April 28. This will be the 19th such annual collaborative event.

The ceremony is the only event of Holocaust Remembrance Day dedicated to commemorating the heroism of Jews who rescued fellow Jews during the Holocaust. It is scheduled to take place at the B’nai B’rith Martyr’s Forest “Scroll of Fire” Plaza at 10 a.m. Israel time. It will be streamed in Hebrew on the World Center Facebook page and in English on the B’nai B’rith International Facebook page.

The roster of speakers at the ceremony includes Sar-Shalom Jerbi, director of the KKL-JNF’s Education and Community Division; Haim V. Katz, chairman, B’nai B’rith World Center-Jerusalem; Israel Police Assistant Commissioner Kobi Karni, commander of the Border Police training base; and Hans Docter, ambassador of the Netherlands to Israel.

The ceremony will see the “Jewish Rescuers Citation” conferred on those who operated in France, Holland, Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, then-Czechoslovakia and Denmark.

This year’s conferees are Anna van Dam-Drukker, Hubert Pollack, Sacha Maidenberg, Maurice Maidenberg, Marc Jarblum, Chaviva Raick and Raphael Reisz, Zelda Treger-Nissanilevich, Zvi Hirsch, Jakub Reisz, Dr. Herta Graz, Elhanan Yitzhaki, and Bouli and Shatta Simon.

More than 600 individuals have received the citation since its inception in 2011.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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