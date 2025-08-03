Katz vows to strengthen hold over Jerusalem, including Temple Mount

( Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday pledged to reinforce Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and its holy sites, as Jews around the world marked Tisha B’Av, the annual fast commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples.

“Two thousand years after the destruction of the Second Temple, the Western Wall and the Temple Mount are again under the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” Katz wrote on X following a visit to the Western Wall in the capital’s Old City.

“Israel haters around the world continue to make decisions against us and protest, and we will strengthen our hold and sovereignty over Jerusalem,” he added.

Katz said he prayed for the return of hostages held in Gaza, peace for Israeli communities, the well-being of the country’s security forces, and the defeat of Hamas.

His remarks came just hours after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ascended the Temple Mount and openly prayed at the site—Judaism’s holiest.