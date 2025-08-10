Latin American, Mozambican delegation visits southern Israel

( Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS )

A delegation of Latin American influencers and journalists from the southeastern African country of Mozambique visited southern Israel last week, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The initiative aimed to enable firsthand observation of the situation following the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, with the guests expressing solidarity and support for Israel.

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 9, 2025

During the tour, the delegation engaged with local communities, seeking to better understand the realities on the ground. Mozambican journalist Amalia Mapoza remarked, “Something that we are seeing, we are witnessing here, is the patriotism among all Israelites, all the people here,” reflecting the sense of unity and resilience witnessed during the trip.

The Foreign Ministry said that “that they came to see with their own eyes what is really happening here—leaving with deeper insight and a stronger commitment to share Israel’s story with the world.”

Israel and Mozambique maintain full diplomatic ties, with consular offices in Tel Aviv and Maputo facilitating bilateral relations.