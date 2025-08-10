Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Latin American, Mozambican delegation visits southern Israel

Influencers and journalists saw the post-Oct. 7 reality, praising Israeli unity and pledging to share the nation’s story worldwide.

JNS Staff
The municipal logo of the southern Israeli city of Sderot is flanked by two national flags, July 28, 2025. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
The municipal logo of the southern Israeli city of Sderot is flanked by two national flags, July 28, 2025. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Edit
(Aug. 10, 2025 / JNS)

A delegation of Latin American influencers and journalists from the southeastern African country of Mozambique visited southern Israel last week, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The initiative aimed to enable firsthand observation of the situation following the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, with the guests expressing solidarity and support for Israel.

During the tour, the delegation engaged with local communities, seeking to better understand the realities on the ground. Mozambican journalist Amalia Mapoza remarked, “Something that we are seeing, we are witnessing here, is the patriotism among all Israelites, all the people here,” reflecting the sense of unity and resilience witnessed during the trip.

The Foreign Ministry said that “that they came to see with their own eyes what is really happening here—leaving with deeper insight and a stronger commitment to share Israel’s story with the world.”

Israel and Mozambique maintain full diplomatic ties, with consular offices in Tel Aviv and Maputo facilitating bilateral relations.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics