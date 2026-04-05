University of Maryland police probing image targeting Jewish student

The police department at the University of Maryland, a public school in College Park, is probing an online image targeting a Jewish student as a possible hate crime.

David Mitchell, chief of the university police, stated on Monday that “an unknown person created an image of a student that was posted online. The posting has since been deleted.”

He also stated that the post was antisemitic.

Darryll J. Pines, president of the University of Maryland, College Park, stated earlier in the week that the image was “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

“We strongly condemn antisemitism and all acts of hate,” he said. “They are inconsistent with our institutional mission and values as a community.”