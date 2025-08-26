Massachusetts town probes vandalism of Israeli flags as ‘possible hate’ crime

( Aug. 26, 2025 / JNS )

The Concord Police Department is investigating an Aug. 23 incident, in which someone vandalized Israeli flags, as a “possible hate incident.”

“An individual was seen on video intentionally kicking, stepping on and pulling up Israeli flags and two signs at a memorial display for the victims of” the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Boston-area department stated.

The department said that the new incident “follows a recent incident of graffiti found on the town sidewalk in front of the same property on July 30, 2025.”

“We condemn these acts in the strongest possible terms,” it said. “The town, through its select board, town manager, and diversity, equity and inclusion commission, is committed to working with our residents and community partners to address the root causes of antisemitism and racism in Concord.”