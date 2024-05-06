Mob assaults man wearing Israeli flag at University of Toronto

(May 6, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

A disturbing scene unfolded on a Canadian university campus, according to an account from a man who says that he and a friend were surrounded, assaulted and had University of Toronto campus police fail to intervene while demonstrating with an Israeli flag.

The man, who remains anonymous, stated on Instagram: “I was walking with an Israeli flag, there were only two of us surrounded by these ‘peaceful protesters.’ I got surrounded by pro-Hamas protesters. They tried to take away my flag. I wouldn’t give it, then they started punching me in the stomach but I managed to hold on to the flag.”

????University of Toronto. 2024. And I can’t believe I have to share this story and these 3 videos (????2 videos to follow) … A Jewish man is walking with his Israeli flag. Suddenly, he’s surrounded by keffiyeh-masked pro-Hamasniks. Here is a copy-and-paste of what the man wrote… pic.twitter.com/Vn4kXqNYBt — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) May 5, 2024

The harrowing allegations continue, “People who played drums were hitting me with them and they would all follow me around the campus even after police came and I was giving a statement. Protesters were waiting outside the building because they wanted to harm me after[ward].”

“Go back to Europe,” say the keffiyeh-masked thugs. As the man proceeds to bless Canada. Also “Go back to Europe” isn’t a mere slight against Jews. It’s another way to say go back to the gas chambers. pic.twitter.com/6Jlt4UcaLM — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) May 5, 2024

According to the man and his friend, the situation rapidly escalated to the point of requiring a police escort. “Police later on escorted me out and gave me a Lyft because it was a life-threatening situation. That’s my friend running away, literally running away from at least seven-10 people, calling for help and police.”

“Police! Police!” Running from campus police. pic.twitter.com/YYSi5TOu43 — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) May 5, 2024

Campus law enforcement was unwilling or unable to adequately respond, according to the account.

“Campus cops were just looking at us getting assaulted and didn’t want to intervene because, as they said, ‘We don’t have enough resources to keep you guys safe because we would put ourselves in danger if we decide to protect you.'”

The man also called the regular police, who “never arrived.”

The University of Toronto has not yet released any official statement regarding the alleged assault on pro-Israel demonstrators or accusations of police inaction. However, the first-hand account paints a chaotic and alarming scene of violence and hate-motivated attacks.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

