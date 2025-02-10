Netanyahu to Cabinet: DC visit marks ‘historic turning point’

( Feb. 10, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu updated Sunday’s Cabinet meeting on his trip to Washington, D.C., and meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it “constitutes a historic turning point for the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu hinted at agreements that were reached with Trump and congressional leaders that “can ensure the security of Israel for generations. I am not exaggerating,” adding that there were possibilities “we never dreamed of, or at least a few months ago they did not seem possible—but they are possible.”

Describing the meeting as “warm, detailed and purposeful,” Netanyahu said that Trump had congratulated Israel on its achievements, “especially the breaking of the Iranian axis.”

“As of today, we have achieved great things in the war,” Netanyahu claimed.

“We agreed that all of the objectives that we set for the war must be completed: The elimination of Hamas, the return of all of our hostages, ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel, returning all of the residents in both north and south and, of course, preventing Iran from attaining nuclear weapons,” the prime minister said.

Netanyahu also spoke of Trump’s plan to evacuate and rebuild the Gaza Strip.

“For a full year, we have been told that on the ‘day after,’ the PLO, the Palestinian Authority, needs to be in the Strip,” he said. “President Trump came with a completely different vision, much better for the State of Israel, a revolutionary and creative vision, which we are discussing. He is very determined to carry it out,” he added.

Speaking to reporters alongside Netanyahu at the White House on Feb. 4, Trump proposed that the U.S. take control of Gaza, resettle its population elsewhere and transform the enclave, which he described as a “demolition site right now,” into a developed hub.

Netanyahu reiterated to the Cabinet that Israel would enforce the ceasefire agreements in Gaza and Lebanon. Of Gaza, he said, “My directive this evening: Nobody reaches the perimeter fence or penetrates it. This is part of the agreement which we will enforce, and will enforce vigorously. We expect Hamas to meet all of its commitments, and this is one of them.”

The statement came after reports on Sunday that Gazans were seen close to the border fence near Nahal Oz, despite the ceasefire agreement with Hamas requiring that the IDF maintain a 750-yard buffer zone along the border.