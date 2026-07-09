More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

London woman found guilty of antisemitic attack outside Jewish school

Syeda Khatun was convicted of racially aggravated assault and harassment after verbally abusing children and striking a father.

JNS Staff
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Government Legal Department, Attorney General's Office signs are seen outside their building on Petty France on Oct. 15, 2024 in Whitehall, London, United Kingdom. Photo by Peter Dazeley via Getty Images.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Government Legal Department, Attorney General’s Office signs are seen outside their building on Petty France in Whitehall, London, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2024. Photo by Peter Dazeley via Getty Images.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

A 39-year-old woman has been convicted of multiple racially aggravated offenses after directing antisemitic abuse at children outside a Jewish secondary school and assaulting a man in north London, according to prosecutors.

Syeda Khatun, of Hackney, was found guilty on July 3 at Stratford Magistrates’ Court, less than two months after the May 10 incident, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday.

Prosecutors said Khatun shouted antisemitic abuse at a mother and children waiting outside the school following a trip, then acted aggressively toward the children. When a father challenged her, she struck him in the face and pulled his beard while continuing to shout slurs.

Khatun was convicted of three counts of racially aggravated assault, one count of racially aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of racially aggravated harassment.

She is scheduled to be sentenced July 24 at Thames Magistrates’ Court.

Ragvesh Singh, senior crown prosecutor in CPS London North, called it a “shocking attack.”

“Violence motivated by antisemitic hatred is abhorrent, and nobody should have to fear going about their daily life because of their race, religion or identity,” he said, adding that he hopes the outcome “reassures the public, particularly the Jewish community, that hate crime will be prosecuted robustly and offenders will be brought to justice.”

Det. Chief Supt. Brittany Clarke, who leads policing in the area, called the assault “despicable.”

“We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously. Officers were on the scene within minutes of the assault being reported to police. Detectives then worked with the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure Khatun was charged and before the courts two days after the incident,” she said.

“We understand that concerns remain high within London’s Jewish communities,” said Clarke. “The Met continues to have an enhanced policing plan in place that focuses our resources around vulnerable areas to protect communities, disrupt offenders and tackle crime.”

Hate Crimes
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir shakes hands with a graduate as President Isaac Herzog looks on during the National Security College graduation ceremony in Israel on July 8, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Zamir: IDF to finalize new AI, drone, robotics unit structure
“I have set a goal for the IDF to be a global leader in unmanned systems in both defense and offense,” the military leader said at the National Security College graduation ceremony.
July 9, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the United Kingdom, July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says Iran called him, wants deal ‘so badly’
The statement comes after the American military conducted a second wave of attacks on military targets in Iran.
July 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Honduras President Nasry Asfura (center) with Israeli and Honduran officials. Credit: Israeli Embassy in Honduras.
Israel News
Israel dispatches health team to Honduras amid newly strengthened ties
The Jewish state is committed “to contribute to the well-being of the Honduran population,” said Israeli ambassador to Honduras Nadav Goren.
July 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Brig. Gen. Edna Ilya (left), the IDF’s Chief Human Resources Officer, and one of Pvt. Yaakov Zarihan’s sisters, on July 7, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF locates burial site of soldier killed in 1948
Pvt. Yaakov Zarihan, 23, was part of a convoy mission that set out for besieged Jerusalem during Israel’s War of Independence.
July 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends the signing of a housing framework agreement at Jerusalem City Hall in Jerusalem, Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Katz: Israel needs no permission from ‘anyone’ to enter or remain in Lebanon
The remarks by Israel’s defense minister came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Jerusalem would withdraw from the country.
July 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
MK Pnina Tamano-Shata attends a plenum session in the Knesset, July 8, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Pnina Tamano-Shata
“Today, we see that the majority of the Israeli public wants a government of consensus,” Blue and White party chair tells JNS.
July 9, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Jews visit the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of Jerusalem Day, May 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV
Rabbi Yehuda Glick: Something big is happening on the Temple Mount
July 8, 2026 07:28 AM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On FIFA, ‘football’ and faith
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein