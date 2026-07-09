Israel dispatches health team to Honduras amid newly strengthened ties

Israel has sent a medical delegation to Honduras at the request of Honduran President Nasry Asfura, according to a post on Israel’s official X account on Wednesday.

The team of experts includes specialists from Israel’s Sheba Medical Center, who are set to work for 10 days alongside Honduran teams, performing ophthalmological procedures, supporting complex cases and delivering specialized medical equipment at the San Felipe Hospital in the capital city of Tegucigalpa.

Ophthalmology involves disorders of the eye and visual system.

Israeli Ambassador to Honduras Nadav Goren stated in Spanish that “Israel places at Honduras’s disposal the knowledge, expertise, and commitment of its health professionals to contribute to the well-being of the Honduran population and continue strengthening cooperation between our countries.”

Israel y Honduras siguen fortaleciendo sus lazos a través de la cooperación médica. 🇮🇱🇭🇳



Por solicitud del presidente Nasry Asfura, Israel envió una brigada médica oftalmológica al Hospital San Felipe, junto a especialistas del Centro Médico Sheba.



Durante 10 días, médicos… pic.twitter.com/Eb7udlYTWG — Israel en Español (@IsraelinSpanish) July 8, 2026

Last month, Israel and Honduras signed an agreement to further technical cooperation, amid newly strengthened relations between the two countries.

Earlier this year, President Asfura, who is of Palestinian Christian descent, visited Jerusalem and expressed hope for a “new era” in bilateral relations with Israel, reversing strains over the Gaza war during the previous left-wing government.