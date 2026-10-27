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News   Antisemitism

German Jews fear antisemitism at France-inspired rallies

JNS Staff
After students in France started protesting in September against national educational issues, mobs of activists joined in rioting, looting, burning and otherwise damaging property in Paris on Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: Fre Cha/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
After students in France started protesting in September against national educational issues, mobs of activists joined in rioting, looting, burning and otherwise damaging property in Paris on Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: Fre Cha/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Germany’s main Jewish umbrella group warned on Monday of a possible escalation during protests planned in the country for Oct. 31, inspired by demonstrations in France.

In a statement, the Council described a “heightened threat level” over the weekend. The Council said it had indications that the planned mobilizations could turn violent, possibly against Jews.

Organizers of the protests have used on social media rhetoric such as “Purge,” “like in France” and “No rules,” the Council said. The planned protests, it said, must be clearly distinguished from ordinary commercial Halloween events.

Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Hanover, Dortmund, Essen, Bielefeld are among the cities where the Council identified plans for at-risk protests.

“The combination of a general willingness to engage in violence, the infiltration of protests by pro-Palestinian extremists, and links to criminal networks poses a significant risk that the situation could escalate into antisemitic violence,” the Council wrote.

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