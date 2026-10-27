Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2027 over Israel’s participation

The Netherlands is set to sit out the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest because of Israel’s participation, Dutch public broadcaster NPO announced on Tuesday.

The announcement follows an earlier decision to return to the event after a one-year absence over the same issue.

NPO chairwoman Jet de Ranitz said discussions with broadcasters had initially suggested that a Dutch entry was possible, but efforts to reach an agreement had failed.

“Because of the sensitivities surrounding the issues currently at play, we have decided to take a step back,” she said, according to NOS, a major news broadcaster affiliated with NPO.

The decision followed criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Several European broadcasters have called for Israel’s exclusion.

In August, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS announced it would boycott Eurovision for a second consecutive year, arguing that the competition could no longer be considered politically neutral.

NPO said it would look into tasking a different broadcaster with organizing Dutch official participation in the event. However, the plan encountered significant resistance within the NPO’s constituent bodies. Earlier this month, more than 400 NPO employees signed a letter protesting participation alongside Israel.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes Eurovision, expressed regret over the Dutch decision but said it respected the broadcaster’s position, NOS reported.

Ireland has also announced that it will boycott Eurovision in 2027, citing the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Unlike the Netherlands, Ireland will not broadcast the event.

Israel finished second at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, which was won by Bulgaria’s Dara.