More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Always there, all year long,’ Israeli combat paramedic says ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

“In one hour, on Oct. 7, I saw more casualties than I saw for five years,” Guy M. told JNS.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Guy M., Unit 669. Photo by Eli Atias.
Guy M., Unit 669. Photo by Eli Atias.
(Oct. 5, 2026 / JNS)

“In one hour on Oct. 7, I saw more casualties than I saw for five years,” Guy M., an Israel Defense Forces combat paramedic, told JNS.

Three years later, the memories require no anniversary reminder. “I don’t need a newspaper and headlines and the documentaries on TV to remember,” said Guy, who spoke to JNS on the condition that his full name wouldn’t be published due to security concerns, since he continues to serve in the Israeli military.

Guy is in his early 30s and grew up in a religious, Jewish community in northern Israel. He served in Unit 669, the military’s airborne rescue unit.

“My dream was to be a military doctor. That’s what I really wanted to do,” he told JNS. “I was a teenager, and I looked around and saw this unit—it was commando and special forces, but they also do medicine.”

“I didn’t really look at the training,” he said. “I had a fantasy of myself being a doctor in a helicopter. I didn’t realize it includes a year and a half of grueling training beforehand, so I drafted and was chosen by the team leader.”

Guy M., Unit 669. Photo by Eli Atias.
Guy M., Unit 669. Photo by Eli Atias.

Guy told JNS that he served as a combat paramedic in Unit 669 until 2018. On the morning of Oct. 7, 2023, he was at his fiancée’s home. A soldier called him back to base.

“He calls me up and says, ‘Any chance you are in the country and you could come in?’” Guy told JNS. “I said, ‘Yes.’”

He headed to his base and was ordered to head south with two other soldiers in a pickup truck. “We’re an airborne unit, so I thought they were joking,” he said. “Why wouldn’t we fly? We were told that the pilots didn’t arrive yet at the base, and the helicopters aren’t ready, so we need to drive down south.”

“The command of the unit and officers don’t understand what’s going on, and they wanted boots on the ground,” he told JNS.

He and two others took an “agricultural-style pickup truck” south.

“There’s fields on both sides of the road, and suddenly there’s vehicles on fire and multiple casualties all over the place,” he told JNS. “People screaming for help, running around.”

They began treating casualties and applying tourniquets. Guy said the people he was treating were “dressed up weird,” and he initially did not know the Nova music festival had been taking place nearby.

“We encountered sometimes dozens of casualties at the same time,” he told JNS.

His response took him to the kibbutzes of Nahal Oz, Kfar Aza and Be’eri. His brother was in a unit that lost many soldiers that morning, and his fiancée was also called to base and on her way south.

“For three days, the three of us in my family circle, we were in different areas,” he said. “It’s Oct. 7 and 8 and some extension of the 9th and 10th for those who have been there.”

Guy had already written about military service. “During my training, I had a diary. My parents didn’t have a TV in our house, so we read a lot as a child and my father encouraged me,” he told JNS.

That diary, which he continued during rescue missions, became his first book. The English edition, published by Wicked Son, is titled “Full Throttle: Against All Odds with Israel’s Elite Para-Rescue Commandos.”

Books by Guy M. Credit: Courtesy of the author.
Books by Guy M. Credit: Courtesy of the author.

He was working on the English translation before the attacks. Afterward, a suggestion to add an Oct. 7 chapter developed into a separate book, drawing on accounts of other soldiers alongside his own.

“Some of the stuff I didn’t remember myself precisely, so I asked them out of curiosity,” he said. “Then people started sharing their stories.”

His second book, “The Rescue: Oct. 7 through the Eyes of Israel’s Para-Rescue Commandos,” was published in English by Wicked Son in March 2025 and translated by Eylon Levy, a former Israeli government spokesman.

Guy described writing the book as an “obligation to say clearly out loud what I saw” in the homes he entered in southern Israel while responding to the Hamas-led attacks.

“If I don’t do it as soon as possible, and fight for it to come out, I just will never go back there, and I will not want to go back there,” he said, recalling his thinking as he wrote the book.

“We had this mission to put the story out there in our way. For instance, to emphasize how little we knew. Everybody’s talking about the military failure. The soldiers didn’t arrive on time,” Guy told JNS. “Who are the soldiers? We are the soldiers. I’m the soldier. I didn’t get there in time.”

He wanted to show “how much we tried, regardless of our knowledge, and the bravery that so many of those who made it down there have shown.”

Ahead of the third anniversary of the attacks, Guy plans to be in the United States with his wife and 9-month-old daughter.

The self-described “adrenaline junkie” told JNS that fatherhood is “not limiting me. It’s grounding me. Reminding me what’s important and why I’m doing things.”

Asked what he plans to do to mark Oct. 7, he told JNS that “I’m in a dilemma between just pretending that it’s just another day and just kind of cut it out of my life.”

“It’s always there,” he said. “All year long.”

Hamas Terrorism
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Wikipedia
U.S. News
First line of Wikipedia Oct. 7 entry says Hamas terrorists came from ‘blockaded’ Gaza, seeming to justify attacks
“It’s yet another example of the Wikipedia editors’ anti-Israel bias,” Alyza Lewin of the Combat Antisemitism Movement told JNS.
October 2, 2026 04:07 PM
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a state memorial ceremony for Israeli soldiers and security personnel killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack and the ensuing war, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Oct. 5, 2026. Credit: Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: While Oct. 7 is ‘seared into us,’ three years on Israel ‘stronger than ever
The prime minister vowed there will be no Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.
October 5, 2026 05:41 AM
JNS Staff
A sculpture made by India's sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicts India's pilot Smit Machchhar, the captain of flydubai flight FZ 1073, at a beach in Odisha's Puri city on Oct. 1, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Netanyahu invites flydubai pilot to Independence Day ceremony
The Israeli premier praised Smit Machchhar during a call after the wounded aviator helped passengers and crew foil a violent midair hijacking.
Oct. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
The UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and the Republic of Ireland at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sept. 27, 2026. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Ireland press conference cuts short after official says Israeli reporter ‘walked past the line’
The Irish national soccer team’s coach was asked about the flyfubai flight terror attack following his past “playing against genocide” remark.
Oct. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
10:05
Israel Police chief mourns 72 officers killed since Oct. 7
08:59
Work begins to preserve Herod’s Pools in Jordan Valley
08:58
State Department hiring foreign affairs officer in Office of Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism
08:42
Palestinian terrorist ‘neutralized’ after torching car, wielding knife at Samaria farm
08:33
Iran reviewing US response to Hormuz reopening proposal
08:13
Sa’ar congratulates SNSD after strong showing in Bosnia elections
07:55
CST warns of ‘ongoing terrorist threats’ to British Jews after Manchester plot charges
07:32
Israeli minister on Spain’s snap election: ‘Sánchez is finished’
07:12
Israel bars UK Green Party leader over anti-Zionist resolution
06:47
IDF soldiers mark three years since Oct. 7 ‘across all sectors’
06:25
Bar-Ilan U lecturer indicted over alleged plan for coordinated attacks on Arab Israelis
06:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar: Ireland a lost cause for Jewish state
05:51
IDF troops fire at car that rammed army vehicle in Judea
05:43
Israeli gasoline price drops to $9.61 a gallon after tax cut
05:24
Three years later, Oct. 7 still ‘seared into us,’ Netanyahu tells memorial ceremony
05:22
US energy secretary says Strait of Hormuz energy supplies continuing to rise
05:17
Herzog reflects on three years of loss, praises Israeli resilience
05:02
IDF, Shin Bet kill Hamas Nukhba commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
04:41
Netanyahu, Sa’ar back Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential runoff
04:29
Judea: IDF responds to attempted ramming near Hebron
04:22
Tourist detained after arousing suspicion at Tel Aviv ‘security site’
03:57
Israel squad wears Oct. 7 memorial armbands at match with Ireland
03:38
Britain’s Farage vowed to ‘undo’ Labour government’s moves, Israeli FM tells JNS
03:19
Netanyahu orders security review of foreign flights to Israel
02:59
IDF says it killed Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist tied to Turkish aid group
02:38
Netanyahu to honor slain IDF soldiers, Oct. 7 victims at Mount Herzl
02:19
Syria: IDF slays suspicious person trying to infiltrate military post
02:16
Samaria: IDF arrests two terrorist arms dealers in Nablus raid
02:09
IDF kills Hamas commander, observation-unit operative in Gaza
01:47
Israeli FM to JNS: Abraham Accords won’t be harmed by flydubai attack
01:23
Herzog lowers Israeli flag to half-staff for Oct. 7 remembrance day
01:21
IDF chief: ‘An entire nation bows its head and mourns’
00:07
Oct. 7 survivor celebrates third birthday back in Kibbutz Nirim
23:06
Jerusalem hospital urges helmet use after nine children injured in one day
10:05
20 firefighting crews battle waste disposal fire on Mount Carmel
08:59
Iranian Army plans to increase missile range, speed
08:36
Emily Damari shares new photos from Gaza captivity
08:13
Israeli FM congratulates Latvian PM on election victory
07:49
Palestinian school principal arrested for incitement
07:28
Israel’s ‘Kan’ to produce documentary on flydubai attack
07:07
Eastern Jerusalem resident held over deadly hit-and-run
06:45
Israeli man sentenced to three years for contact with Iranian agent
06:22
UK Greens set to vote on ‘Zionism is Racism’ resolution
06:01
Iran FM says seven-day proposal could reopen Hormuz if accepted
05:41
Israel investigates suspected Ebola case in Congo returnee
05:23
Dutch prosecutors drop probe of Gazan student’s Oct. 7 video
05:02
UKMTO: Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
04:45
Israeli defense minister orders Gaza, Judea and Samaria crossings closed ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
04:24
Israeli forces catch Arab car thief after foot chase
04:05
Iran speaker says Hormuz to stay closed until seven conditions met
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with flydubai passengers Yaniv Hayun, Or Pardilov, Dr. Shota Musayev and his wife, Sigalit, who helped thwart the attack aboard Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Flydubai attack, UK terror plot put Israel on high alert
October 5, 2026 04:43 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Andrew Abrahams. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
‘NAZA’ and Nazi take the stand
Andrew Abrahams
Linda Argalgi Sadacka
Opinion
The Jews who refused to sit down
Linda Argalgi Sadacka