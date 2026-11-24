Amazon has announced an agreement to acquire the Israeli technology startup Decart in a deal valued at approximately $7.5 billion, marking one of the largest exits in Israeli high-tech history just three years after the company’s founding.

Decart is an AI company founded in 2023 by Dean Leitersdorf, Orian Leitersdorf, and Moshe Shalev, known for AI compute optimization and real-time generative models.

Structured as a technology acquisition and acqui-hire combining cash, stock and multi-year milestone payments, the deal will integrate Decart’s Optimization Stack into Amazon’s Israeli chip division, Annapurna Labs, to boost AI inference performance on its custom Trainium and Inferentia processors in a direct challenge to Nvidia.

When it was founded in 2023, Decart raised more than $400 million, including a $300 million round at a $4 billion valuation in May 2026, and signed with Amazon after rival talks with Anthropic for $6 billion collapsed in September.