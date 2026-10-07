More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Board of Peace marks Oct. 7 with vow to disarm, deradicalize Gaza

The U.S.-backed organization credited hostage releases to U.S. President Donald Trump, and called a weapons-free enclave essential for long-term security.

JNS Staff
People carrying Israeli flags walk through a commemorative installation set up on the beach in Tel Aviv to mark the third anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, on Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images.
People carrying Israeli flags walk through a commemorative installation set up on the beach in Tel Aviv to mark the third anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, on Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images.
(Oct. 7, 2026 / JNS)

The Board of Peace on Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack, as it vowed to create conditions for a “lasting peace” through the demilitarization and deradicalization of the Gaza Strip.

“Three years ago today, on October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and carried out a massacre of staggering cruelty,” the U.S.-backed Board wrote in a statement posted to X. “Some 1,200 people were murdered in their homes, at a music festival, and in their communities, and 251 were taken hostage into Gaza.”

The Board noted that over the past year, the final captives were returned, even after “many observers had said it could not be done.”

“President Donald Trump said otherwise, making the return of every hostage the first demand of his plan,” it stated, adding that Trump “fulfilled his commitment to the people of Israel.”

The organization said Washington’s ongoing efforts for peace in Gaza, as backed by the United Nations Security Council, are grounded in “pragmatic solutions, not statements or slogans.”

The Board added that it mourned the “immense loss of life and profound suffering endured by Israelis and Palestinians” in the war unleashed by Hamas on Oct. 7.

“Genuine and durable security for Israel is the foundation on which any peace must be built, and it is the surest guarantee that no October 7 will ever happen again,” it said. “On this solemn day, we renew that commitment, in memory of those we lost and for the sake of all who deserve to live in security and peace.”

Hamas hails Oct. 7 as ‘military miracle,’ urges wider attacks

The spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, who uses the nom de guerre Abu Ubaida, marked the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks on Wednesday by calling the massacre a “military miracle” and claiming it shattered Israel’s deterrence and security doctrine.

Abu Ubaida also called for broader regional action against Israel, citing Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran and saying there was “no excuse” for others not to act. He also raised the possibility of opening an additional “western front” against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned his Cabinet on Tuesday that Hamas will try to challenge Israel ahead of the Oct. 27 national election.

“Precisely because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with the remainder of its forces ahead of the elections,” the prime minister said. “We are ready for this. First of all, we will thwart such attempts. And, in any case, we will respond to them with tremendous force if they make this mistake. I say to all our enemies: ‘Look at what we did to you on seven fronts in the War of Revival. Don’t tangle with us.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to be put on heightened alert ahead of the third anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre, citing intelligence indicating that the terror group plans to attack soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

Katz told the military to be ready for “any possible scenario,” according to a statement from his office.

“If, God forbid, our forces are harmed, Hamas and the population of Gaza will be the ones to pay a heavy price—beyond all proportion,” the statement added.

Katz on Monday night revealed that some 4,000 Gazan terrorists who invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, have been eliminated, but around 2,000 remain alive.

Katz said he and Netanyahu had ordered the IDF to “pursue and eliminate all of them—from senior to low-ranking.”

“This is what the murdered and the fallen have commanded us, and this is our duty as a people and as a state—and we will fulfill it,” the defense minister added.

Some 6,000 terrorists from Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Fatah, as well as unaffiliated Palestinian civilians, infiltrated the Jewish state on Oct. 7, murdering some 1,200 people, wounding thousands and kidnapping 251.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Tuesday for permanent Israeli sovereignty over territory held in Gaza and Lebanon, presenting territorial losses as a necessary penalty for enemies that initiate wars.

“A side that started a war and lost it will lose territory to the victorious side,” Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism Party, told the first National Conservatism Conference (NatCon) held in Jerusalem.

In his address, which came three weeks before Israel’s Oct. 27 general election, Smotrich outlined a postwar agenda combining territorial sovereignty, voluntary emigration from Gaza and greater Israeli independence from Washington.

“I demand that the State of Israel permanently apply its sovereignty over the territories it currently holds, both in Gaza and in Lebanon,” he said.

Hamas Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Haverford College
U.S. News
Haverford president ‘heartbroken, furious’ by alleged Jew-hatred, as professor arrested for online harassment
“The charging by the FBI of Haverford College associate professor Guangtian Ha for harassment and intimidation of a Jewish Israeli professor closes the dotted line between verbal acts of harassment and actionable violence which, when Jews are the recipients, is far too often ignored,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus, of the Deborah Project, told JNS.
October 6, 2026 10:14 PM
JNS Staff
Mourners gather at the site of the Nova music festival, near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel, three years after Hamas terrorists murdered hundreds of people there, Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Oct. 7, remembered in Israel and beyond
Israeli President Isaac Herzog marked the third anniversary of the Hamas attack by lighting a memorial candle at 6:29 a.m., the time the terror invasion began.
October 7, 2026 02:16 AM
JNS Staff
The community of Kibbutz Kfar Aza holds a memorial ceremony two years after the Oct. 7 massacre, when Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people, Oct. 7, 2025. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Palestinians stand next to a burning tank inside the border fence with Israel in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Yousef Mohammed/FLASH90.
Israel News
Israeli defense minister vows to eliminate all 2,000 remaining Oct. 7 terrorists
Of the 6,000 Gazans who invaded the country on Oct. 7, 2023, 4,000 have been eliminated, said Israel Katz.
Oct. 6, 2026
Joshua Marks
Breaking News
Now
Documentary shows Beersheva hospital treating 674 wounded on Oct. 7
08:43
IDF chief: Military must always be ready for surprise war
08:25
Rubio commemorates Oct. 7 massacre, recommits US to ‘defense of civilization’
08:05
US state lawmakers visit Samaria, back ‘Judea and Samaria’ legislation
07:46
Board of Peace marks Oct. 7 with vow to disarm, deradicalize Gaza
07:38
IDF neutralizes terrorist after rock attack in Samaria
07:22
Israel Prison Service raids terrorist wings on Oct. 7 anniversary
07:02
Hamas hails Oct. 7 as ‘military miracle,’ urges wider attacks
06:46
Mia Schem marks Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘I carry with me those who did not return’
06:25
Magen David Adom launches Oct. 7 memorial site honoring first responders
06:11
Trump on Iranian nuclear ambitions: ‘That will never happen’
06:03
Knesset panel presses implementation of Oct. 7 terrorist prosecution law
05:46
Rubio: Iran missed ‘multiple opportunities’ for nuclear agreement
05:24
Israel warns of heightened Oct. 7 anniversary terror threat abroad
05:02
Vance on Iran: ‘We’re not going to trade words for actions’
04:45
IDF detains dozens over Oct. 7 incitement in Judea, Samaria
04:23
Israel marks three years since Oct. 7 at 6:29 a.m.
04:01
Former hostage Yarden Bibas mourns wife and sons three years after Oct. 7 abduction
03:41
On Oct. 7 anniversary, Ben-Gvir calls to disarm Palestinian Authority
03:22
Israeli FM Sa’ar meets 1,000 Christian leaders at Jerusalem summit
03:03
Over three years, IDF struck 100,000 targets; 31,500 projectiles fired at Israel
02:44
Indian embassy: Flydubai captain making ‘steady progress’ after cockpit attack
02:25
IRGC calls Oct. 7 attack ‘beginning of the end for Zionism’
02:18
US Embassy on Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘We stand with Israel’
02:05
Israeli security chiefs agree on series of ‘immediate measures’ ahead of election
01:44
Israel Police top brass salute fallen at Oct. 7 battlefields
01:22
President Herzog lights memorial candle at 6:29 a.m. on third anniversary of Oct. 7
00:07
Israeli FM Sa’ar: International pressure seeks to force Palestinian state on Israel
22:38
Oct. 7 play at Northwestern University ‘disrupted’ by pulled fire alarm
16:13
‘Discourage’ Oct. 7 school walkouts, group of public school teachers tells Mamdani
16:13
Trump blames ‘mass migration, Islam’ for large scale French protests
12:42
Seventh man arrested in British terror probe of incident at air force base
12:23
CENTCOM denies Iranian reports of downed US Navy helicopter in Red Sea
12:12
Polish embassy official accuses Tucker Carlson of ‘Nazi propaganda’
08:47
TikTok removes 45,000 election-related videos, citing Iran-linked influence network
08:25
Israeli Druze leader warns against deal with Syria
08:22
Herzog to award Presidential Medal of Honor to Israel Bonds
08:03
Paris bans Oct. 7 protest citing security risk
07:44
Knesset panel approves adding abduction details to military gravestones
07:24
7,415 Israelis repatriated from Dubai after flydubai hijacking
07:21
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies against election-period attacks
07:02
Smotrich: Those who start wars and lose must cede land
06:43
Israeli Defense Ministry: 30,000 wounded treated since Oct. 7
06:21
1,000 Christian leaders arrive in Israel for Friends of Zion summit
06:01
MEPs accuse Rima Hassan of toppling Israeli, EU flags at Oct. 7 memorial in Strasbourg
05:44
$12.4 billion in war compensation paid since Oct. 7
05:22
Israeli diaspora minister: McGurk ‘shattered web of lies’ about hostage talks
05:02
Christians plant millions of Israeli flags in 14 countries ahead of Oct. 7
04:39
Bessent: Iran loaded no crude in September as pressure campaign intensifies
04:21
Ahuva Spieler Reshef begins term as Israel’s ambassador to Argentina
More Updates
JNS TV
Participants of a rally against antisemitism and in support of Israel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by André Dorst/Christenen voor Israel.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Netherlands searches Israeli travelers for Judea and Samaria products
October 7, 2026 07:28 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Mamdani’s great antisemitism cover-up
Benjamin Kerstein
Saadia Mascarini. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Oriana Fallaci, 20 years later
Saadia Mascarini