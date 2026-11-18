The Israel Defense Forces told JNS on Wednesday that it launched a targeted operation to dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line, which marks the boundary of IDF-controlled territory in the Gaza Strip.

The underground route “posed an immediate and direct threat to IDF troops,” according to the military.

It said it warned civilians before the start of the operation, “instructing them to avoid approaching the area and informing them of a road closure in the area.”

The IDF “will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat and thwart attempts by the Hamas terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF troops,” it said in the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed to JNS that it had launched an operation in the area. The military said the move followed ceasefire violations by Hamas and targeted terrorist infrastructure that posed an immediate threat to Israeli troops.

Israeli troops were still operating in the area, the military said.

On Monday, the IDF said it had killed five Hamas terrorists in airstrikes on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14, including a platoon commander who took part in the massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The military said the five had been advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.

The IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) also said on Monday that a Nov. 12 strike targeted parts of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern part of the Strip, which Hamas was using as a command center. Among those killed, the agencies said, was a squad leader who took part in the abduction of Adina Moshe from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7.

Separately, the IDF reported finding balloons carrying a suspicious device near the Gaza border. On Sunday, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accompanied U.N. ambassadors and other diplomats into a Hamas tunnel in Gaza.