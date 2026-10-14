Canadian man scrawls swastika, antisemitic messages at Ben-Gurion detention facility

A Canadian citizen denied entry to Israel scrawled a swastika and antisemitic messages on the walls of the Yahalom detention facility at Ben-Gurion International Airport overnight, the Population and Immigration Authority said on Wednesday.

The man, in his late 50s, was transferred to the facility after being denied entry, according to the body, which is part of Israel’s Interior Ministry.

Photos posted on X show the words “F**k the Jews” and “F**k this s**thole” written on the walls.

“The refused individual will be flown out of Israel by the Enforcement and Foreigners Administration within the next 24 hours,” the authority stated.