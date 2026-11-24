Clalit Health Services, Israel’s largest health service organization, announced on Monday that it is reaching out to some 1.2 million women aged 25 to 74 with a digital questionnaire to identify breast-cancer risk factors at an early stage.

The questionnaire, developed and clinically validated by Clalit at the initiative of the One in Nine (Ahat MiTescha) breast cancer advocacy organization, covers medical and family history, genetic predisposition, hormonal factors and lifestyle. It assesses risk even in the absence of symptoms.

AI-PRO, an artificial-intelligence tool developed by Clalit, analyzes the responses based on medical research and clinical knowledge. Women then receive personalized recommendations. These may include continuing routine screening; considering earlier or more frequent mammography; consulting a breast surgeon or an oncogenetics specialist; or undergoing BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic testing.

The recommendations are incorporated into each woman’s medical record. The results will also be made available to family physicians through AI-PRO, and physicians will receive a summary document when further evaluation is indicated.

“The importance of this initiative is that it allows us to look at each woman individually, rather than relying solely on general recommendations,” said Dr. Tatiana Dorfman, director of the Breast Health Institute at Clalit-Lin Medical Center and head of breast surgery at Clalit-Carmel Medical Center, both in Haifa.

Dr. Lihi Eisen, clinical director of Clalit’s AI-PRO system, said a recommendation to consult a breast surgeon “does not necessarily indicate suspicion of disease, nor does it mean that an urgent appointment is required.”