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News   Israel News

Breast-cancer survival rates exceed 85% among Israeli women

Early detection, increased awareness and expanded screening have contributed to improved outcomes, according to Health Ministry data.

David Israel/TPS-IL
The Comprehensive Center for Emergency Medicine at Sheba Medical Center, Ramat Gan, Jun 25, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS.
The Comprehensive Center for Emergency Medicine at Sheba Medical Center, Ramat Gan, Jun 25, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS.
(Oct. 13, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Breast cancer remains the most common malignancy among women in Israel, accounting for approximately one-third of all new cancer cases among women, according to 2023 data released by the Health Ministry’s National Cancer Registry for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A total of 5,565 new cases were diagnosed in 2023. Of these, 4,858 (87%) were classified as invasive, while 707 were localized, according to the data.

Despite the high incidence, several indicators point to progress. Since 2013, the risk of invasive breast cancer among Jewish women has declined by an average of 1.6% annually. Among Arab women, incidence rates have remained stable since 2015.

Israel ranks 33rd among 186 countries for breast cancer incidence and 125th for mortality. The difference is consistent with relatively high survival rates, although the rankings alone do not establish the reasons for the gap.

The registry data also show that more tumors are being diagnosed at early stages, while the proportion of diagnoses made after the cancer has spread to distant sites has declined.

“Breast-cancer incidence is indeed high, but mortality is relatively low because there is a very high level of awareness, particularly regarding early detection and screening,” Lily Biller-Lev, deputy director of the Israel Cancer Association, told The Press Service of Israel.

“Women are encouraged to be aware of the risks from as young as 25, and genetic testing for BRCA mutations is also available. A great deal of serious work is being done in this area,” she said.

The effort involves the Israel Cancer Association, the Health Ministry and Israel’s health maintenance organizations (HMOs), which provide mobile mammography units to expand access to screening, Biller-Lev said.

These initiatives are particularly important for women who may face difficulties reaching screening services.

“These mobile units travel throughout the country, making screening accessible to populations that might otherwise have difficulty accessing it, including Arab women, religious women and residents of remote communities,” she said.

By the end of 2023, 25,466 women in Israel were living following a diagnosis made between 2019 and 2023. The figure includes both women who had completed treatment and those still undergoing it.

During the period, 999 women died from the disease, accounting for approximately 18% of all cancer deaths among women in Israel.

Long-term outcomes have improved as well. Since 1996, breast-cancer mortality has declined among Jewish and other women, while rates among Arab women have remained stable. The five-year relative survival rate for women diagnosed between 2012 and 2019 was 92% among Jewish and other women and 87% among Arab women. The data indicate further improvements among women diagnosed in more recent periods.

Biller-Lev said sustained outreach has helped increase awareness and narrow disparities in screening participation.

“Changing public attitudes takes time. You have to communicate the message consistently until women understand the importance of getting screened,” she said. “Today, however, participation in screening is very high. The gaps between Jewish and Arab women have narrowed, as have those affecting Haredi women.”

The mobile units improve access, while HMOs also offer ultrasound examinations alongside mammograms, she said. The availability and appropriateness of these examinations depend on individual clinical circumstances.

Biller-Lev added that greater openness among younger generations has encouraged more women to seek screening, with relatives increasingly discussing its importance.

She recalled that her own mother had initially resisted mammography because she felt healthy and saw no reason to be tested. The experience, she said, illustrated why awareness campaigns must continue even when women have no symptoms.

“You have to keep repeating the message and emphasizing the importance of screening. Early detection saves lives,” Biller-Lev said. “Today, a cancer diagnosis does not necessarily mean that a person will die. There are so many medications and treatments available, but above all, early detection is crucial.”

Health
David Israel/TPS-IL
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