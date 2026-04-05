IDF: 165 Hezbollah rockets hit UN sites in Lebanon
Israel’s military says launches have struck inside or near peacekeeping posts.
About 165 Hezbollah rocket launches have landed inside or near United Nations peacekeeping posts in Southern Lebanon during the current war, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.
The military accused the Iranian terror proxy of systematically violating international law and endangering U.N. personnel.
‼️REVEALED: ~165 of Hezbollah’s rocket launches have landed inside or adjacent to UNIFIL posts in southern Lebanon— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 5, 2026
Hezbollah systematically violates international law, while endangering international forces and harming UN personnel.
The IDF continues to maintain coordination… pic.twitter.com/fyPXIB1n8z
The IDF said it continues to coordinate with the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) operating in the region.
On Friday, Israel’s military said that it identified a launch by Hezbollah that struck a UNIFIL post in the Al-Aadaissah area of Southern Lebanon.
As a result of the fire, three U.N. personnel were injured, two of them seriously.
“A review of the launch trajectory clearly indicates that the fire was carried out by Hezbollah,” the IDF said.