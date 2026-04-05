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News   Israel News

IDF: 165 Hezbollah rockets hit UN sites in Lebanon

Israel’s military says launches have struck inside or near peacekeeping posts.

Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF: 165 Hezbollah rockets hit UN sites in Lebanon

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A photograph taken near the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sign by the Litani River and the Qasmiyeh Bridge, on a main highway linking villages in the Tyre district with others further north, showing the bridge destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Southern Lebanon, on March 23, 2026. Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP via Getty Images.
A photograph taken near the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sign by the Litani River and the Qasmiyeh Bridge, on a main highway linking villages in the Tyre district with others further north, showing the bridge destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Southern Lebanon, on March 23, 2026.
Photo by Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

About 165 Hezbollah rocket launches have landed inside or near United Nations peacekeeping posts in Southern Lebanon during the current war, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The military accused the Iranian terror proxy of systematically violating international law and endangering U.N. personnel.

The IDF said it continues to coordinate with the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) operating in the region.

On Friday, Israel’s military said that it identified a launch by Hezbollah that struck a UNIFIL post in the Al-Aadaissah area of Southern Lebanon.

As a result of the fire, three U.N. personnel were injured, two of them seriously.

“A review of the launch trajectory clearly indicates that the fire was carried out by Hezbollah,” the IDF said.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East
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