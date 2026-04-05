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News   Israel News

Israeli Health Ministry: 6,833 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

Of these, 138 remain hospitalized, with the ministry urging non-emergency cases to use urgent care centers to ease hospital crowding.

Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli Health Ministry: 6,833 treated since start of ‘Roaring Lion’

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People injured in a missile strike fired by Hezbollah that hit a residential building in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel, March 19, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
People injured by a Hezbollah missile in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel, March 19, 2026.
Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that 6,833 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

Of these, 138 remain hospitalized, including two in critical condition, 14 in serious condition, 26 in satisfactory condition, 93 in good condition, two suffering from anxiety and one under medical evaluation, according to the ministry.

During the past 24 hours, hospitals received 108 new patients—two in satisfactory condition, 105 in good condition and one suffering from anxiety, according to the statement.

The Health Ministry urged the public to seek treatment for non-emergencies through the health funds’ urgent care centers to reduce pressure on hospital emergency rooms. It also reminded citizens that resilience centers and emotional support hotlines are operating nationwide.

The civilian death toll in Israel since the start of the war stood at 19 as of April 3, according to the Alma Research and Education Center.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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