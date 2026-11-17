Eisenkot meets Czech prime minister, foreign minister
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at the Knesset on Tuesday morning, he said in a post on X.
Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and Czech Ambassador to Israel Veronika Kuchyňová also attended.
“During the meeting, we discussed the longstanding friendship between the Czech Republic and Israel and the importance of—and opportunities for—deepening cooperation between the two countries,” Eisenkot wrote.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming the country’s next government on Nov. 8.
נפגשתי הבוקר בכנסת עם ראש ממשלת צ׳כיה אנדריי באביש.— Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) November 17, 2026
בפגישה השתתפו גם סגן ראש הממשלה ושר החוץ של צ׳כיה פטר מצינקה ושגרירת צ׳כיה בישראל ורוניקה קוצ'ינובה.
במהלך הפגישה דנו בידידות ארוכת השנים בין צ׳כיה לישראל ובחשיבות ובאפשרויות להעמקת שיתוף הפעולה בין שתי המדינות. pic.twitter.com/RRRbNXNgPq