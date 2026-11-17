Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at the Knesset on Tuesday morning, he said in a post on X.

Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and Czech Ambassador to Israel Veronika Kuchyňová also attended.

“During the meeting, we discussed the longstanding friendship between the Czech Republic and Israel and the importance of—and opportunities for—deepening cooperation between the two countries,” Eisenkot wrote.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming the country’s next government on Nov. 8.