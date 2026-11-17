Moshe Feiglin, chairman of the Zehut party and its sole Knesset member, submitted a formal request on Tuesday to split from the Religious Zionism faction, led by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Army Radio political correspondent Efrat Avivi reported.

ח"כ משה פייגלין הגיש ליו"ר הוועדה המסדרת פולקמן בקשה להתפלג מסיעת הציונות הדתית כחלק מההסכם שערכו הצדדים עוד בתקופת הבחירות.

ממפלגת זהות נמסר: "מול מציאות של מאות משאיות סיוע לעזה, עצמאותנו הכרחית כדי למנוע את האסון הבא. נמשיך בשיתוף פעולה הדוק עם שותפינו" pic.twitter.com/wcfj5RNUIL — efrat avivi | אפרת אביבי (@avivi_efrat) November 17, 2026

Feiglin asked that the new, one-member faction be named “Zehut.”

The move is in accordance with an agreement the parties signed ahead of the election, when they ran on a joint ticket.

During consultations on forming the next government, Feiglin met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog separately from Religious Zionism’s delegation.