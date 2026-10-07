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News   Israel News

First cranes of season arrive at Israel’s Hula Lake

The birds migrate to Israel primarily from northern Russia, Finland and Estonia, with tens of thousands expected in the coming weeks.

JNS Staff
Migratory birds gather at KKL-JNF Hula Lake Park in northern Israel at the start of the autumn migration season, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo by Inbar Shlomit Rubin/KKL-JNF Hula Lake Park.
Migratory birds gather at KKL-JNF Hula Lake Park in northern Israel at the start of the autumn migration season, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo by Inbar Shlomit Rubin/KKL-JNF Hula Lake Park.
(Oct. 7, 2026 / JNS)

The first cranes of the autumn migration season have arrived at KKL-JNF Hula Lake Park in northern Israel, heralding the return of one of the country’s most spectacular annual natural phenomena.

The first birds arrived overnight Monday into Tuesday, with tens of thousands more expected to descend on the Hula Valley in the coming weeks, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund said in a statement.

The cranes migrate to Israel primarily from northern Russia, as well as from Finland and Estonia. At this time of year, they travel in family groups, accompanied by young birds that hatched in the spring.

They join numerous other migratory species already at the park, including flamingos, spoonbills, shorebirds, ibises and herons.

The Hula Valley is a major stopover along one of the world’s most important bird migration routes between Europe, Asia and Africa. The lake and surrounding wetlands provide abundant food and a resting place where migrating birds can replenish their energy before continuing their journeys.

The arrival of the first cranes marks only the beginning of the migration, which will continue over the coming weeks.

“KKL-JNF Hula Lake Park is far more than a unique nature site—it is an anchor and a significant tourism and economic asset for the residents of northern Israel and the Galilee,” said KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky. “The cranes’ annual return reminds us of the importance of protecting nature, while also underscoring our responsibility to keep strengthening the Galilee, local tourism and the communities that live and work here.”

Inbar Shlomit Rubin, field manager at KKL-JNF Hula Lake Park, said she had spent several nights watching the park’s cameras in anticipation of the birds’ arrival.

“Every night over the past few nights, I’ve been glued to the field cameras at the park, waiting to see whether they had arrived yet,” Rubin said. “What an exciting moment!”

She added, “The cranes were a little late this year—and tonight, they’re finally here. At first light, we were waiting in the hide cart to see them and share this beautiful sight with everyone.”

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