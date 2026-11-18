Gaza: IDF slays two Hamas commanders in Khan Yunis, Jabalia
The Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) eliminated two Hamas platoon commanders in separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.
Ashraf Nayef Muhammad Tabasi, a platoon commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade of the terror group’s “military wing,” was killed in a strike in the southern Gaza city.
Saber Nayef Mahmoud Nabhan, a platoon commander in Hamas’s West Jabalia Battalion, was eliminated in the Jabalia area.
“Throughout the war, and particularly in recent months, both terrorists were involved in advancing attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, while also working to rebuild Hamas’s military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the military said.
Before the strikes, steps were taken to reduce harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance, the statement added.
🔴ELIMINATED: Ashraf Nayef Muhammad Tabasi, a platoon commander in the Khan Younis Brigade of Hamas' military wing, in a strike in the Khan Younis area. Saber Nayef Mahmoud Nabhan, a platoon commander in the West Jabalia Battalion of Hamas' military wing, in the Jabalia area was… pic.twitter.com/BxYSSz5bpS— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 18, 2026