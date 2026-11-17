Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for an international coalition against the Iranian regime during a webinar hosted by Ben-Gurion University on Tuesday, in which exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi also participated.

“The Iranian regime continues to spread radicalization and instability around the world,” Herzog said. “I believe there should be a coalition of nations to fiercely combat the Iranian regime’s efforts around the world, and to bring hope, change, and peace to the region.”

Herzog also thanked Pahlavi for his solidarity and support following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, expressing hope that the exiled prince would one day be able to return to Iran after the regime’s fall.

Pahlavi, meanwhile, warned that Iran’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon could lead to a “second, far greater Holocaust” and called for the regime to be eliminated.