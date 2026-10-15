Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
The two discussed developments in the Middle East, including Iran, and bilateral relations.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog raised threats from Iran and its terrorist proxies during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday on the sidelines of an Asian security summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to the Israeli presidency.
The two also discussed other developments in the Middle East and bilateral relations, with Herzog emphasizing the importance of economic, trade and cultural ties between Israel and China, per Jerusalem’s readout.
I was pleased to meet with Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China on the sidelines of the @CicaSecretariat Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 15, 2026
Our meeting focused on the relations between our countries and the situation in the Middle East. I expressed my appreciation… pic.twitter.com/FJ7TZ2W3IA