Rarely do I come across an article that is not only illuminating but should be required reading for anyone involved in making, analyzing or reporting on policy toward Iran. Claire Berlinski’s extraordinary essay, “The Believers: The Islamic Republic, Khomeinism and the End of History,” exposes a fundamental intellectual failure among Western policymakers, academics and commentators: their unwillingness to believe that Iran’s revolutionary leaders believe what they say.

Berlinski explains the theological foundation of Iran’s revolutionary worldview: “The world is restless because injustice reigns, and injustice reigns because the enemies of God and righteousness prevail. The world will only find rest when the Mahdi—the ‘Rightly Guided One’—returns at the end of history, vanquishing evil and ushering in Islamic rule.”

She reminds us that “for 1,150 years, a significant portion of humanity has been organizing its spiritual life in anticipation of his eventual return.”

The distinction between believing in the return of the Mahdi and believing that political action can help bring it about is critical to understanding the Islamic Republic. Whereas Western policymakers treat Iran like a Western nation that seeks to prevent global chaos, some Iranian revolutionaries see upheaval as a precursor to Divine redemption. What the West regards as a catastrophe, these ideologues may regard as a theological opportunity.

Berlinski acknowledges that some Iranians are pragmatists willing to seek accommodation with the West. But the hardliners she calls eschatologists understand confrontation within the context of a Divine mission. Western policymakers persist in assuming that Iran’s leaders share their priorities and can be induced to change their behavior through the right combination of incentives and pressure.

“For 47 years, it has made its beliefs and its goals unambiguous,” she notes. “What’s more, the behavior of the regime has been consistent with what it claims to believe. But the West just refuses to take any of this seriously.”

Berlinski compares it to refusing to believe our adversaries in the Cold War were Communists who meant what they said.

‘Institutionalization of an anti-Islamic theological project’

The Islamic Republic champions the struggle of the oppressed against their oppressors not because it embraces Western notions of freedom, but because it aspires to establish a world order governed by its interpretation of Islam.

Rather than recognize the revolutionary nature of this mission, Berlinski writes, “we insist on negotiating with its leading figures as though they were technocrats from Brussels. Then, absurdly, we’re surprised when they do exactly what they’ve been saying—slowly, loudly, and for nearly half a century—that they intend to do.”

Understanding this theology is essential to understanding Iran’s hostility toward the United States and Israel. The antagonism is not simply a reaction to American foreign policy or Israeli military operations. Both countries are regarded as sources of spiritual and cultural corruption that threaten the Islamic revolutionary project.

America, the “Great Satan,” is seen as the principal purveyor of moral degradation. Slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei explained: “This ‘Great Satan’ seduces and murders people. It seduces people, and then it imposes sanctions against them; it raises the flag of human rights, and yet, every day an innocent, harmless person is murdered by the police on the streets of the U.S. … all the warmongering in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere, are all the U.S.’s doing.”

Israel, the “Little Satan,” is America’s “proximate corrupting agent, the one whose physical presence in the Islamic world is the most immediate wound,” according to Berlinski (emphasis in the original). “Israel is therefore not a normal state with objectionable policies; it’s the institutionalization of an anti-Islamic theological project.”

Hence Khamenei’s declaration: “The Divine promise to eliminate the Zionist entity will be fulfilled.”

The ramifications for peacemaking are considerable. How does Israel negotiate a compromise with an adversary that regards its very existence as a theological offense? Territorial concessions, Palestinian statehood or changes in Israeli government policy would not resolve a conflict rooted in the rejection of Jewish sovereignty in the Islamic world.

Moreover, the destruction of Israel is necessary but not sufficient to satisfy the Iranian revolution. It is merely a speed bump on the road to Islam’s eventual conquest of the region, which, in turn, is a path toward reversing the defeat of the Muslims at the Battle of Tours in 732 that prevented the Islamization of Europe.

The media, Berlinski notes, is part of the problem. Many of the deficiencies identified in my new study of media coverage of Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, apply to the biases in reporting about Iran.

Reporters often lack the linguistic skills, historical knowledge and religious literacy necessary to understand the societies they cover. Editors favor readily available, English-speaking analysts over scholars who can read primary Persian sources. These analysts, steeped in the Western realist tradition, assume that states pursue material interests and that material interests are negotiable.

Ideology is consequently treated as rhetoric rather than motivation. The same intellectual blind spot afflicts much of the analysis of other Muslim extremists such as Hamas and Hezbollah, whose explicit ideological objectives are frequently subordinated to Western explanations of their behavior.

The issue is whether diplomacy can succeed when negotiators fundamentally misunderstand the objectives of the people sitting across the table.

Too many people refuse to accept the idea that religious wars can exist in the modern world and are contemptuous of Samuel Huntington’s concept of a clash of civilizations. Iran exemplifies the clash between the secular West and radical Islamists.

As Berlinski explains, Iran’s revolutionary leaders embrace “a theology of history, a cult of redemptive suffering, a metaphysical understanding of injustice and a set of eschatological expectations that aren’t peripheral to their behavior, but the motivation for everything they do.”

She also identifies a fundamental flaw in the progressive interpretation of Iran. Within the settler-colonial framework fashionable in academia, “any radical movement emerging from a formerly colonized society must be understood primarily as a response to Western actions.”

This is a complete distortion in the case of Iran, where they see its antisemitism, eschatological violence, and eliminationist rhetoric as reactions to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, American imperialism, or the legacy of the 1953 coup.

The theological framework, however, has nothing to do with these political grievances and precedes them. “Refusing to take the theology seriously denies the regime’s own account of itself,” Berlinski warns.

One consequence, she argues, is that “the Democratic Party and the liberal press have demonstrated an irrational faith in the power of diplomacy and inspections even when experience shows that these approaches stand no chance of success. Eloquent about the dangers and costs of war, the Democrats are unable to consider the foreseeable costs of inaction.”

The issue is not whether diplomacy should ever be attempted. It’s whether diplomacy can succeed when negotiators fundamentally misunderstand the objectives of the people sitting across the table.

Perhaps the most alarming implication of Berlinski’s analysis, which she only touches upon, concerns nuclear weapons.

Much of the Western confidence in the possibility of deterring a nuclear-armed Iran rests on the experience of the Cold War. Despite their ideological differences, American and Soviet leaders understood that a nuclear confrontation could result in their mutual annihilation. The doctrine of mutual assured destruction (MAD) rested on the assumption that both sides placed their survival above their ideological ambitions.

‘Our resolute refusal to believe the regime’

Can we make the same assumption about Iran’s leaders?

Former Iranian President Ali Rafsanjani, for example, said, “Israel is much smaller than Iran in land mass, and therefore far more vulnerable to nuclear attack.”



Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani declared, “If a day comes when the world of Islam is duly equipped with the arms Israel has in possession, the strategy of colonialism would face a stalemate because application of an atomic bomb would not leave anything in Israel, but the same thing would just produce damages in the Muslim world.”

Rafsanjani’s statement suggested that even a devastating Israeli retaliation might be regarded as an acceptable price for its annihilation.

The eschatological dimension of Iranian revolutionary ideology raises an even more disturbing question. If some of the regime’s leaders believe global upheaval will precede the return of the Mahdi, could they regard even an apocalyptic confrontation as a step toward fulfilling divine prophecy?

Those in the West who don’t believe in such religious zealotry may be willing to risk a nuclear Iran. Israel cannot.

“The Islamic Republic has not concealed its worldview,” Berlinski’s concludes. “It has emblazoned it on constitutions, sermons, missiles and billboards. The mystery here is not what the regime believes. The mystery is our resolute refusal to believe the regime.”

Iran literacy requires understanding the ideas that animate the Islamic Republic, however alien they may be to Western sensibilities. When the stakes include nuclear war, the price of failing to do so could be incalculable.