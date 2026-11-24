Israel’s Tourism Ministry hosted a delegation of 12 leading Indian travel agents in Jerusalem for meetings with Israeli tour operators this week, as part of an effort to restore tourism ties ahead of Air India’s planned resumption of flights next month, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The event at the King David Hotel, which the ministry described as a “first-of-its-kind professional gathering,” was held in cooperation with the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association.

“Through a series of one-on-one business meetings, participants established direct professional connections, explored tourism packages tailored to Indian travelers and laid the groundwork for resuming regular business activity and restoring visitor traffic from India to Israel as soon as possible,” according to the press release.

The Israeli Tourism Ministry’s office in Mumbai recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Travel Agents Association of India, and the ministry continues to invest in trade exhibitions, media campaigns and outreach to India’s growing luxury travel market, it said.

“India is a strategic partner of Israel and a friendly country with which we enjoy excellent relations,” said Michael Izhakov, the ministry’s director general.

“The resumption of Air India’s direct flights this coming December will be a significant force multiplier, enabling more and more tourists from India to come here easily and experience everything Israel has to offer,” he added.