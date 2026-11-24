U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in an interview released on Tuesday that he was “not certain” that U.S. military aid to the Jewish state will end this year, as U.S. President Donald Trump has announced earlier this month.

The memorandum of understanding governing the assistance “is supposed to continue for two more years,” he told Hadas Lorber, head of the Advanced Technologies and National Security Program at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies.

“I’m not sure it can happen unless Congress were to act. Otherwise, there are appropriations in place that will extend into that period of time,” Huckabee said in the interview, which aired as part of an INSS conference on U.S.-Israel relations.

Huckabee said he had been holding discussions on the future of the memorandum for months with the State Department, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and defense officials in Israel, adding that “we wanted to get a head start on it.”

“The idea that America is giving Israel aid, it’s really kind of misunderstood,” he said, arguing that Jerusalem uses the $3.8 billion to buy the hardware and software it needs to protect itself and that “every bit of it goes back to the U.S.”

“Israel is helping America by purchasing F-35s, F-15s, F-16s, Apache helicopters and all of the things that are necessary to make those work,” he said. “So, it is a win-win situation, and making America strong is making Israel strong and vice versa.”

He also said intelligence sharing between the two countries saves American lives every day, adding, “People who hate Israel, they hate America. People who want to kill Israelis, they want to kill Americans.”

Under the 10-year memorandum of understanding signed during the Obama administration, Israel has received $3.8 billion a year in military aid since the 2019 fiscal year. It is due to keep receiving it through the 2028 fiscal year.

However, Trump said on Nov. 3 that he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cut off U.S. military aid to the Jewish state by the end of the year.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said separately that Trump wants the Foreign Military Financing portion of Washington’s aid to Israel to end “as soon as possible.”

Trump believes Israel is now “prosperous and rich enough” to buy U.S. weapons without American financing, Rubio told reporters on Nov. 9. He added that a new memorandum of understanding with Jerusalem could also cover co-production of some weaponry.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Nov. 11 that the decision to gradually end military aid was a joint step by Netanyahu and Trump that “shows the strength of our relationship.”

“Today, Israel has a strong and stable economy, and Israel and the United States are making the important move from aid to partnership,” the PMO wrote on X.

The statement said Netanyahu set the direction on CBS‘s “60 Minutes” in May. He said then: “I want to draw down to zero the American financial support.”