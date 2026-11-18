Israel’s Liaison Office in Morocco on Wednesday congratulated King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people on the occasion of the kingdom’s Independence Day.

The office sent its “warmest congratulations” to the king and “the brotherly Moroccan people,” according to a translation of the Arabic-language X post.

It called the holiday a symbol of pride in the kingdom’s “ancient history” and said the day stands for national unity and “the spirit of solidarity that distinguishes the Moroccan people.”

Israel and Morocco agreed to formally normalize ties in December 2020 as part of the Trump administration-brokered Abraham Accords. Economic, scientific and defense ties have since been significantly bolstered.

Earlier this year, Jerusalem and Rabat announced plans to elevate their diplomatic missions to the status of full embassies and the appointment of ambassadors during a trilateral summit with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.