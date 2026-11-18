Israel and the Czech Republic have agreed to expand their bilateral scholarship program and name it in memory of a Czech diplomat killed in Jerusalem last month, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Wednesday following a meeting with his Czech counterpart, Petr Macinka.

The program will be named the “Klára Schneiderová Scholarships” in honor of the head of the Czech Embassy’s Jerusalem office, who was killed in a traffic accident in the city on Oct. 29. Sa’ar said the two ministers also discussed ways to strengthen relations between their countries.