Israel, Czech Republic to expand scholarships in memory of late Czech diplomat
Israel and the Czech Republic have agreed to expand their bilateral scholarship program and name it in memory of a Czech diplomat killed in Jerusalem last month, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Wednesday following a meeting with his Czech counterpart, Petr Macinka.
The program will be named the “Klára Schneiderová Scholarships” in honor of the head of the Czech Embassy’s Jerusalem office, who was killed in a traffic accident in the city on Oct. 29. Sa’ar said the two ministers also discussed ways to strengthen relations between their countries.
שמחתי להיפגש היום בירושלים עם סגן ראש ממשלת צ׳כיה ושר החוץ, חברי הטוב @petr_macinka.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 18, 2026
ישראל וצ׳כיה מקיימות יחסים קרובים ומיוחדים. דנו בדרכים נוספות להעמיק את הקשרים בין המדינות.
סיכמנו, בין היתר, להרחיב את תוכנית המלגות בין המדינות ולהקדיש אותה לזכרה של קלרה שניידרובה, ראש… pic.twitter.com/LhdfUc3ux1