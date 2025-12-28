Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Naor Shiri

Yesh Atid lawmaker Naor Shiri spoke with JNS at the Knesset in Jerusalem about the security issues at the heart of Israeli politics, as well as the controversy sparked by his recent assertion that ultra-Orthodox protesters who threw stones at IDF soldiers should be shot at.

“It wasn’t meant literally, of course. I don’t want anyone to shoot at protesters, but I also don’t want buses of IDF soldiers to be pelted with stones,” Shiri said.

“In Israel, it is forbidden for anyone to throw stones—whether at police officers or at soldiers. Stones have no color, race or gender. If a stone hits the head of a soldier or a police officer, it can kill, regardless of intent,” he added.

Shiri also discussed several bills he has been advancing, including one to restrict the use of social media by children under the age of 14.

“I would be glad if it were to move forward and if an authority for safety and access to social media were to be established,” he said.

Shiri told JNS he has seen firsthand how children’s attention spans are being disrupted, noting that similar legislation has already advanced in Europe and become law in Australia.

“In Israel, we have to start talking about it. Online content is not adapted for children. It has a negative impact, leading to depression, symptoms of addiction and anxiety, and in some cases even suicidal thoughts. Long before that, social connections begin to disappear,” he said.

Shiri has also initiated a package of legislation aimed at rehabilitating Kiryat Shmona, near Lebanon.

One proposal calls for declaring Kiryat Shmona a free-trade zone exempt from VAT. Another would provide study grants to university students in exchange for residing in the city, while a third would offer discounts to IDF soldiers and reservists buying apartments there.

“Kiryat Shmona is a national symbol. It has nothing to do with one political faction or another. The majority of voters there are not Yesh Atid voters, but that’s not the point. The interest of the nation and of the Galilee is for Kiryat Shmona to stop being considered the periphery,” he said.

Shiri added that he has supported legislation initiated by the coalition when it serves the national interest, including a bill extending tax benefits to Ashkelon, near the Gaza Strip.

The cost of living

Addressing Israel’s high cost of living—an issue highlighted by many in his faction—Shiri said there is much that can be done.

“There is a lot to do when it comes to increasing competition and breaking up dominant monopolies, for instance in the car industry, which is currently controlled by six or seven families,” he said.

Turning to the housing market, Shiri said it is time to significantly streamline bureaucratic processes and advance land rezoning.

“The state might lose revenue in the short term, but it needs to create a housing market that currently does not exist. Every project should include a number of apartments for rent for young couples. That will bring down prices that are currently absurdly high,” he said.

When it comes to food prices, Shiri said there is a large gap between the price an avocado is sold for by the farmer and the price paid by the consumer.

“That’s where all the money is. The farmer doesn’t get 10 shekels [$3.13] for each avocado. Everyone else takes a slice of the pie, and by the time it reaches the consumer, it’s sold at an absurd price,” he said.

On the likelihood of Israel entering another round of fighting with Iran, Shiri said he senses a dissonance.

“After the 12-day war [in June], the prime minister said we were done with them for the time being, that we had eliminated their missile project and half of their nuclear project. But about six months later, we find ourselves on the verge of another round. We need to stop and examine the reality and what the actual achievements of that war were,” he said.

In an interview published on Saturday, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian president, told an official publication of the Islamic Republic that his country is at war against the West.

“In my opinion, we are in a full-fledged war with America, Israel and Europe. They do not want our country to stand on its feet,” Pezeshkian said. “This war is worse than Iraq’s [1980-88] war against us.”

Accordingly, Shiri insisted that Jerusalem needs to ensure it doesn’t end up in a reality like the one with Hamas, with repeated rounds of fighting.

“It’s not a normal situation for a functioning nation to face 200 missiles launched at it. You can’t build a normal life like that. Every military move must be accompanied by a political move that ensures lasting security and calm,” he said.

The Land of the Cedars

Regarding Lebanon, Shiri said he would have liked to see the creation of a joint force and political steps aimed at guaranteeing Israel’s security.

“We should have been hands-on in the field and not relied on UNIFIL or UNIFIL 2.0. We should have worked directly with forces on the ground, with a mission to disarm Hezbollah. No one will disarm Hezbollah or Hamas without us,” he said.

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday struck a terrorist compound in Lebanon used by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force to conduct drills for attacks against Israeli troops and civilians. At the same time, the military struck several weapon storage sites and other terror infrastructure.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Dec. 20 that the disarmament of Hezbollah south of the Litani River—a key requirement of Beirut’s ceasefire with Israel—was “only days away from completion.”

The truce went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, following an intense two-month IDF campaign that weakened Hezbollah’s leadership. The deal was cemented by the Israeli and Lebanese governments and five mediators, including Washington.

On U.S. President Donald Trump’s expectation to move forward with Phase 2 the Gaza peace plan, Shiri said it is clear that nothing can progress until the remains of the final Israeli hostage, Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, are returned.

“This was supposed to happen within 72 hours of signing the agreement, and it still hasn’t happened. The feeling is that everything is decided in Qatar or Washington, and we are a byproduct of those talks. We need to start worrying about our future,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Florida on Sunday morning for a series of high-level meetings with U.S. officials. He is scheduled to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Monday. His agenda includes meetings with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“We need to set boundaries. It doesn’t have to be confrontational, but in a positive way,” Shiri continued. “We should value and appreciate the support we receive from the United States, including technological and intelligence cooperation, but Israel must define its own boundaries and long-term goals.

“Gaza won’t be a resort town,” he said. “We need to establish forces there that we know how to work with and communicate with, as we do in Judea and Samaria, and we need to begin that process. Egypt is a strong partner for this,” he added.

Although Trump’s 20-point peace plan outlines a pathway to a Palestinian state, Shiri—whose faction includes many who once supported a two-state solution—said the events of Oct. 7, 2023, fundamentally altered that view.

“There can be no armament in Gaza. There are demilitarized countries elsewhere in the world. If they want to be our neighbors, security will remain in Israel’s hands,” he said.