Israeli NGO Regavim petitioned the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday to order the demolition of allegedly illegal Palestinian construction near the Begin Highway at Jerusalem’s northern entrance.

The organization said the compounds, which include a building materials yard, horse stables and parking lots, were built in an area where a military order prohibits construction on security grounds.

Regavim said it first contacted state authorities in April 2023 but received only a standardized response that the matter was “known and being addressed.”

“Our petition demands answers, immediate demolition and, beyond that, prosecution of the offenders,” said Menash Shmueli, Regavim’s field coordinator. “The ball is now in the court’s hands.”